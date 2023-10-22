Sprint Race Results & Report 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix

Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 32°C

Tarmac: dry 38°C

Humidity : 23%

Wind : 4.3 km/h SE

Pressure: 995 mbar

2023 USA F1 Grand Prix Sprint Race Report

In the baking hot Austin, the 2023 USA F1 Sprint race lived up to expectations with a 19-lap intense battle.

Key Highlights:

Starting Line-Up : Max Verstappen, after showcasing stellar performance in the Shootout, started on pole, closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc. The top four positions were tightly packed, separated by a mere tenth of a second, highlighting the stiff competition from four teams - Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

: Max Verstappen, after showcasing stellar performance in the Shootout, started on pole, closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc. The top four positions were tightly packed, separated by a mere tenth of a second, highlighting the stiff competition from four teams - Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren. Tyre Strategies : Most teams opted for the medium compound tires given their mandate in SQ1 and SQ2. However, Carlos Sainz took a gamble starting on used softs.

: Most teams opted for the medium compound tires given their mandate in SQ1 and SQ2. However, Carlos Sainz took a gamble starting on used softs. Race Dynamics : Verstappen, maintaining his pole position, led the race with Hamilton right on his tail after he overtook Leclerc. On the other hand, Sainz, benefiting from his soft tires, quickly ascended to fourth position. However, the Ferrari driver soon began to face challenges as his tire performance waned.

: Verstappen, maintaining his pole position, led the race with Hamilton right on his tail after he overtook Leclerc. On the other hand, Sainz, benefiting from his soft tires, quickly ascended to fourth position. However, the Ferrari driver soon began to face challenges as his tire performance waned. Mid-field Battles : Oscar Piastri, starting fifth, faced challenges throughout the Sprint. Initially, Sainz overtook him and then a sequence of overtakes pushed him further back. By Lap 9, Piastri found himself outside the point positions.

: Oscar Piastri, starting fifth, faced challenges throughout the Sprint. Initially, Sainz overtook him and then a sequence of overtakes pushed him further back. By Lap 9, Piastri found himself outside the point positions. Penalties and Incidents : George Russell was handed a three-place grid penalty due to impeding Leclerc during the Shootout. Later, during the Sprint, he received a 5-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage over Piastri.

: George Russell was handed a three-place grid penalty due to impeding Leclerc during the Shootout. Later, during the Sprint, he received a 5-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage over Piastri. Performance Gaps: By the mid-race, Verstappen seemed comfortably in control, pulling away from Hamilton. Meanwhile, several drivers, especially those on medium tires, grappled with noticeable tire degradation.

Verstappen continued to dominate with Hamilton chasing him. The most captivating duel was between Russell and Sainz for sixth place.

Expectations are high for the main race, especially with tire strategies playing a critical role in the outcomes.

Classification 2023 USA Sprint

