Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 25.6°C

Tarmac: dry 47.4°C

Humidity : 22%

Wind : 2.1 m/s SE

Pressure: 780 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 51st F1 race at the 2023 Mexico F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P3 and won on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the third time in a row and the fifth time in total. It was his 16th win of the season, which is a new all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 110th race win today.

2023 Mexico Formula One Grand Prix Race Report

The 2023 Mexico Formula One Grand Prix treated fans to a thrilling race filled with drama, excitement, and some stunning on-track action. Here's a summary of the key moments and highlights from the event:

Dramatic Start

The race kicked off with a dramatic start as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both from Ferrari, struggled for grip. Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, took full advantage of the situation and slipstreamed past the Ferraris. However, Sergio Perez, the home favorite, was also in the mix, slipstreaming alongside Verstappen.

In an intense battle into Turn 1, Leclerc, Verstappen, and Perez found themselves side by side. The close quarters racing resulted in contact between Leclerc and Perez, launching Perez into the air and off the track. While Perez managed to rejoin the race, his car suffered damage.

Leclerc ran wide over the grass but maintained his second position, although it was clear he would likely have to give the place back. Verstappen seized the opportunity to take the lead, with Sainz in third.

Perez's Heartbreak

Perez attempted to continue despite the damage, but Red Bull's efforts to repair the car proved futile. Ultimately, Perez had to retire from his home race, a heartbreaking moment for both him and the Mexican fans.

Leclerc's Front Wing Woes

As the race continued, Leclerc soldiered on with his damaged car. His front wing suffered further damage, with a piece flying off. This incident caught the attention of the race stewards, who noted Leclerc for driving in an unsafe condition.

Verstappen's Dominance

Max Verstappen continued to extend his lead at the front of the pack, consistently setting fast laps. He demonstrated impressive control and composure throughout the race, ultimately securing a commanding victory.

Hamilton's Charge

Lewis Hamilton, in a bid to challenge the Ferraris for a podium position, displayed aggressive racing. He made a bold move into Turn 1, managing to overtake Leclerc and claim second place.

Red Flag Drama

The race took an unexpected turn when Kevin Magnussen, driving for Haas, suffered a bizarre crash, losing control of his car and crashing into the barriers. The race was red-flagged to repair the damaged barriers and clear the debris. Verstappen maintained his lead after the restart.

Verstappen's Dominance Continues

Despite the drama, Verstappen's dominance remained unchallenged. He extended his lead over Hamilton and secured his 16th win of the season, breaking records for the most wins in a season.

Leclerc on the Podium

Charles Leclerc managed to hold on to third place despite his damaged car, securing a podium finish for Ferrari. Hamilton finished in second place, collecting the bonus point for the fastest lap.

Norris' Remarkable Recovery

Lando Norris's performance in the 2023 Mexico Formula One Grand Prix was nothing short of remarkable. Starting from the back of the grid due to a disappointing qualifying session, Norris displayed exceptional racecraft and determination.

Throughout the race, Norris steadily carved his way through the field, showcasing his overtaking skills and racecraft. He made impressive passes on several competitors, including a memorable move on his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Norris finished in a strong sixth place, earning valuable points for his team, McLaren. His ability to recover from a low starting position and consistently deliver strong performances highlights his talent and determination on the racetrack. Lando Norris's drive in Mexico was a testament to his skills as a competitive Formula One driver.

In summary, the 2023 Mexico Formula One Grand Prix was a race filled with thrilling moments and unexpected twists. Max Verstappen's dominant performance continued, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc showcased his resilience by clinching a podium finish. The race will undoubtedly be remembered for its action-packed start and dramatic incidents that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Classification 2023 Mexico F1 GP

Penalties:

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo #77, 5 seconds penalty for causing a collision with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin #18).

Fastest lap 1:21.334 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 71 @190.503 km/h

