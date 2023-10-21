Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 35°C

Tarmac: dry 42°C

Humidity : 12%

Wind : 2.8 km/h SW

Pressure: 993 bar

Charles Leclerc scored the 21st F1 pole position of his career during the 2023 USA Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first time on Circuit of the Americas. It was the 247th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

Q1 Session Report

The United States Grand Prix qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas witnessed a surprising Q1, with a mix of intense competition and unexpected eliminations.

Top Moments:

New Floor Troubles : Aston Martin's new floor failed to deliver the anticipated results. Despite Alonso's impeccable final lap, it simply lacked the pace, relegating him to the elimination zone.

: Aston Martin's new floor failed to deliver the anticipated results. Despite Alonso's impeccable final lap, it simply lacked the pace, relegating him to the elimination zone. Track Limits Drama : Hulkenberg, showcasing potential with Haas' new design, was later eliminated due to violating track limits.

: Hulkenberg, showcasing potential with Haas' new design, was later eliminated due to violating track limits. Last Minute Surprises: Verstappen, in a remarkable turn of events, topped the chart, beating out Hamilton who showed impeccable prowess with a purple middle sector.

Eliminations:

The session saw the following drivers not making the cut for Q2:

Hulkenberg (Haas)

Alonso (Aston Martin)

Albon (Williams)

Stroll (Aston Martin)

Sargeant (Williams)

Close Calls:

Hamilton's quick lap was slightly compromised as he navigated past Gasly in Turn 1. Replays also highlighted Albon's slight off-track moment and Sargeant's slide, both affecting their times.

On The Clock:

Early into the session, Gasly surprised many by setting the fastest lap. However, Verstappen soon claimed P1 with a time of 1m 36.470s. As the clock counted down, Ferraris showed significant pace, with Sainz setting impressive times after a lackluster FP1.

Q2 Session Report

In an exhilarating Q2 session for the 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix, the margins between the drivers were razor-thin, reflecting the intense competition this season.

Leclerc set the pace with a blistering 1m 35.004s lap, while his Ferrari teammate Sainz closely followed, albeit three tenths slower due to struggles in the final sector. As the session progressed, Leclerc and Sainz were out early, showcasing Ferrari's intent to stamp their authority. Notably, Verstappen managed to slide into second position, trailing Leclerc by an infinitesimal 0.004s margin.

Mercedes had a mixed session. While Hamilton managed to secure third after an imperfect last corner, Russell secured the ninth spot. However, there were unusual strategies at play in the Mercedes pit, with Russell exhausting four sets of tires, while Hamilton remained conservative with only his second new set.

The session wasn't without its fair share of drama. Norris faced challenges after being distracted by traffic, costing him valuable time. Similarly, Sainz expressed displeasure over Tsunoda's interference, which hindered his performance.

McLaren's decision to conserve a set of soft tires in FP1 appeared strategic as Ricciardo and Norris both made it to Q3. The teams progressing to Q3 were Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, and McLaren.

Ricciardo faced a minor hiccup with a deleted lap time, but it didn't impact his standing since the lap time wouldn't have qualified him regardless. On the flip side, Alonso of Aston Martin found his Sunday race chances dwindling, pointing to a less than ideal out-lap and an insufficient pace for Q2.

In the end, the ones missing out on Q3 were Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, and Ricciardo. With such minuscule gaps between the times, especially on a track of this length, it promises an electrifying race day.

Q3 Session Report

In an intense qualifying showdown at the USA F1 GP 2023, Charles Leclerc snatched pole position with a time of 1m 34.723s. Though his laps were not the quickest in all sectors, they were consistent, earning him the prestigious P1 grid slot for Sunday's race. Lando Norris will accompany him at the front, clinching P2.

Lewis Hamilton's effort fell short as he settled for the third spot, joining Carlos Sainz on the second row. Behind them, George Russell and Max Verstappen found themselves in P5 and P6 respectively.

One of the most dramatic moments of the session came courtesy of Verstappen. After initially securing P1 with a slim margin of 0.005s, his excitement was cut short; stewards deleted his time due to him running wide in Turn 19.

Gasly showcased a commendable performance, taking P7 and edging out his teammate by a slight margin. Sergio Perez and Piastri rounded out the top 10 in ninth and tenth positions.

There were a few noteworthy moments leading up to the climax of Q3. Hamilton narrowly missed the top spot, being just 0.056s behind Leclerc. Also, a minor slide in the final corner and turbulence from his teammate's car left Verstappen frustrated.

With the clock ticking, the tension on the track was palpable. The change in track temperature added a layer of unpredictability, potentially influencing strategies, especially regarding tyre conservation.

As the Austin GP main event draws near, the stage is set for a gripping race. Given the tight competition in qualifying, the Grand Prix promises intense battles and potential surprises.

Last year the pole position lap time was a 1:34.356 min driven by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari F1-75.

Qualifying Times 2023 USA GP

