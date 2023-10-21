Sprint Qualifying Report & Results 2023 USA F1 GP

Qualifying Shootout Report & Results 2023 USA F1 Sprint
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Weather: dry 32.1°C
Tarmac: dry 38.4°C
Humidity : 23%
Wind : 6.4 km/h S
Pressure: 995 mbar
The pole position lap time of yesterday was a 1:34.723 set by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF=23.
Sprint Quali Times Table 2023 USA GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.997
|1:35.181
|1:34.538
|11
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:35.999
|1:35.386
|1:34.593
|14
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:36.393
|1:35.887
|1:34.607
|12
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:36.499
|1:35.594
|1:34.639
|15
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:36.703
|1:35.753
|1:34.894
|15
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:36.268
|1:35.542
|1:34.939
|14
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:36.347
|1:35.718
|1:35.041
|14
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:36.281
|1:35.847
|1:35.199
|12
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:36.230
|1:35.947
|1:35.366
|12
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:36.595
|1:35.785
|1:35.897
|12
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|1:36.737
|1:35.978
|9
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:36.365
|1:36.087
|9
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:36.372
|1:36.137
|9
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:36.575
|1:36.181
|11
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36.554
|1:36.182
|11
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:36.749
|6
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36.922
|6
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36.922
|6
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:36.945
|5
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:37.186
|6
