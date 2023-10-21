Qualifying Shootout Report & Results 2023 USA F1 Sprint

Sprint Qualifying Report & Results 2023 USA F1 GP
21 October 2023 by    1 min read

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 32.1°C
Tarmac: dry  38.4°C
Humidity : 23%
Wind : 6.4 km/h S
Pressure: 995 mbar

The pole position lap time of yesterday was a 1:34.723 set by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF=23.

Sprint Quali Times Table 2023 USA GP

Pos No Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Laps
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.997 1:35.181 1:34.538 11
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.999 1:35.386 1:34.593 14
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.393 1:35.887 1:34.607 12
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:36.499 1:35.594 1:34.639 15
5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.703 1:35.753 1:34.894 15
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:36.268 1:35.542 1:34.939 14
7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:36.347 1:35.718 1:35.041 14
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.281 1:35.847 1:35.199 12
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:36.230 1:35.947 1:35.366 12
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.595 1:35.785 1:35.897 12
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:36.737 1:35.978 9
12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.365 1:36.087 9
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:36.372 1:36.137 9
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.575 1:36.181 11
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:36.554 1:36.182 11
16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:36.749 6
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.922 6
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.922 6
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.945 5
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:37.186 6

