F1 Starting Grid 2021 British Grand Prix
17 July 2021 by    3 min read

Event: British Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen sprinted towards his 8th pole position at Silverstone today and surely will be favourite to win tomorrow's grand prix.

PNoDriverTeamSprint time
133Max VerstappenRed Bull25:38.426
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes+1.430s
377Valtteri BottasMercedes+7.502s
416Charles LeclercFerrari+11.278s
54Lando NorrisMcLaren+24.111s
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+30.959s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine+43.527s
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin+44.439s
931Esteban OconAlpine+47.395s
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari+47.798s
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+48.763s
1263*George RussellWilliams+46.652s
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo+50.677s
1418Lance StrollAston Martin+52.179s
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo+53.225s
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+53.567s
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams+55.162s
1847Mick SchumacherHaas+68.213s
199Nikita MazepinHaas+77.648s
2011Sergio PérezRed BullDNF
*George Russell penalised by three grid places for causing a collision during sprint qualifying

Possible 2021 British Grand Prix Strategies

The strategy for the 52-lap British Grand Prix is slightly more straightforward than usual because of the sprint qualifying, which has led to different tyre rules. One of them is that drivers are no longer obliged to start on the tyres with which they set their fastest Q2 Friday qualifying times: instead there is an entirely free choice, which means that all the drivers can simply follow the theoretically quickest strategy.

That's going to be a one-stopper: starting on the P Zero Yellow medium C2 tyres and then moving onto the P Zero White hard C1 until the end. An alternative strategy is to start on the P Zero Red soft and then switch to the hard earlier – but starting on the medium offers more flexibility in terms of pit stop timing and requires less tyre management. With more freedom in the tyre choice, the opposite could come into play too: starting on a harder tyre before switching to a softer compound.

What's certain is that a two-stop is definitely slower, but the best option in this scenario would be to use two sets of soft C3s and one set of C2 mediums.

2021 British F1 GP Race Notes

  • The very first sprint qualifying race in Formula 1 history was won by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen from second on the grid, using medium C2 tyres from start to finish. As a result, he claims pole for the British Grand Prix tomorrow and scores an extra three championship points.
  • Nearly all the drivers used the medium tyre throughout the 17-lap race, run over half an hour with no pit stops. Only four drivers selected the soft: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and both Alpine drivers.
  • Ambient temperatures were 28 degrees centigrade at the start of the race with track temperatures of 46 degrees.
  • The drivers had a final chance to prepare for sprint qualifying during FP2 at midday. With the cars under parc fermé conditions, the teams concentrated on longer runs in preparation for tomorrow's race. Verstappen went fastest on the medium compound – likely to be the favoured starting tyre for the British Grand Prix tomorrow.

