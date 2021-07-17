F1 Starting Grid 2021 British Grand Prix

Event: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen sprinted towards his 8th pole position at Silverstone today and surely will be favourite to win tomorrow's grand prix.

Possible 2021 British Grand Prix Strategies

*George Russell penalised by three grid places for causing a collision during sprint qualifying

The strategy for the 52-lap British Grand Prix is slightly more straightforward than usual because of the sprint qualifying, which has led to different tyre rules. One of them is that drivers are no longer obliged to start on the tyres with which they set their fastest Q2 Friday qualifying times: instead there is an entirely free choice, which means that all the drivers can simply follow the theoretically quickest strategy.

That's going to be a one-stopper: starting on the P Zero Yellow medium C2 tyres and then moving onto the P Zero White hard C1 until the end. An alternative strategy is to start on the P Zero Red soft and then switch to the hard earlier – but starting on the medium offers more flexibility in terms of pit stop timing and requires less tyre management. With more freedom in the tyre choice, the opposite could come into play too: starting on a harder tyre before switching to a softer compound.

What's certain is that a two-stop is definitely slower, but the best option in this scenario would be to use two sets of soft C3s and one set of C2 mediums.

2021 British F1 GP Race Notes