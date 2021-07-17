F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 British GP

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 British GP
17 July 2021 by    2 min read
Event: British Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit

Max Verstappen scored his 8th F1 pole position of his career. The Dutchman did it during the first ever quali sprint for the 2021 British Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver will start from pole for the first time on Silverstone. It was the 68th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Lewis Hamilton who started from P1 had a very bad start with the Mercedes and Max Verstappen made the best of it and passed him before turn 1. Both drivers had a good battle in the first lap, but Hamilton could not make several passing moves stick.

Nikita Mazepin spun the Haas in turn 3 after he hit his teammate Mick Schumacher and was able to continue.
Fernando Alonso had very good start on the soft tyres. He started from P11 and had passed 6 cars in the first lap.

In lap 5 Sergio Perez spun of the track coming out of  Chapel in the Red Bull. The Mexican driver did keep his car out of the barrier and continued the sprint.

Max Verstappen will start form pole position in the Red Bull tomorrow.

Classification 2021 British Sprint Quali

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeLaps
133Max VerstappenRed Bull25:38.42617
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes+1.430s17
377Valtteri BottasMercedes+7.502s17
416Charles LeclercFerrari+11.278s17
54Lando NorrisMcLaren+24.111s17
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+30.959s17
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine+43.527s17
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin+44.439s17
963George RussellWilliams+46.652s17
1031Esteban OconAlpine+47.395s17
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari+47.798s17
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+48.763s17
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo+50.677s17
1418Lance StrollAston Martin+52.179s17
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo+53.225s17
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+53.567s17
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams+55.162s17
1847Mick SchumacherHaas+68.213s17
199Nikita MazepinHaas+77.648s17
2011Sergio PérezRed BullDNF16

F1 Fan comments on "F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 British GP

  1. shroppyfly

    Get in there Max......

    Today ok its just an extra point lead but he owned Hamster from 30 sec in. LH whinged for more power during the race and after about the concept ,Big today tomorrow for them both Max wins its a 40 point lead, but slightly concerned about the Merc speed now theyve trimmed rear wing, again Bring it on, Alonso good, overall i like the concept .

    Fans of LH will bang on still nodoubt but hes losing it ...

    • ReallyOldRacer

      Yes, better than I expected, only one big loser.....well, two, Checo and the team. Gives MB a chance to make up WCC points tomorrow, and PER will drop a place or two in the WDC. Fun to see the two old guys with the best position improvements. BTW, Goat (or great) No More.

  2. shroppyfly

    Ah right , but being a goats no bad thing , it can eat some of the feminine clothes hes been modeling recently, i do wonder if Lewis is trying to tell us something !!, you know growing his hair , wearing womens clothes, it could be affecting his driving

    Fingers crossed for GR tomorrow to get william's first points in a long while

    • shroppyfly

      GR just cant catch a break a 3 place penalty for clipping sainz, while VB drove a faultless race mmmmmmm, hes your guy Ror, is he doing enough to keep his place?

