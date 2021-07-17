Event: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Max Verstappen scored his 8th F1 pole position of his career. The Dutchman did it during the first ever quali sprint for the 2021 British Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver will start from pole for the first time on Silverstone. It was the 68th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Lewis Hamilton who started from P1 had a very bad start with the Mercedes and Max Verstappen made the best of it and passed him before turn 1. Both drivers had a good battle in the first lap, but Hamilton could not make several passing moves stick.

Nikita Mazepin spun the Haas in turn 3 after he hit his teammate Mick Schumacher and was able to continue.

Fernando Alonso had very good start on the soft tyres. He started from P11 and had passed 6 cars in the first lap.

In lap 5 Sergio Perez spun of the track coming out of Chapel in the Red Bull. The Mexican driver did keep his car out of the barrier and continued the sprint.

Max Verstappen will start form pole position in the Red Bull tomorrow.

Classification 2021 British Sprint Quali

