Event: British Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit
Max Verstappen scored his 8th F1 pole position of his career. The Dutchman did it during the first ever quali sprint for the 2021 British Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver will start from pole for the first time on Silverstone. It was the 68th pole for Red Bull Racing.
Lewis Hamilton who started from P1 had a very bad start with the Mercedes and Max Verstappen made the best of it and passed him before turn 1. Both drivers had a good battle in the first lap, but Hamilton could not make several passing moves stick.
Nikita Mazepin spun the Haas in turn 3 after he hit his teammate Mick Schumacher and was able to continue.
Fernando Alonso had very good start on the soft tyres. He started from P11 and had passed 6 cars in the first lap.
In lap 5 Sergio Perez spun of the track coming out of Chapel in the Red Bull. The Mexican driver did keep his car out of the barrier and continued the sprint.
Max Verstappen will start form pole position in the Red Bull tomorrow.
Classification 2021 British Sprint Quali
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Laps
|1
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25:38.426
|17
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.430s
|17
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+7.502s
|17
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+11.278s
|17
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+24.111s
|17
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+30.959s
|17
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+43.527s
|17
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+44.439s
|17
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|+46.652s
|17
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+47.395s
|17
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+47.798s
|17
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+48.763s
|17
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+50.677s
|17
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+52.179s
|17
|15
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+53.225s
|17
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+53.567s
|17
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+55.162s
|17
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+68.213s
|17
|19
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+77.648s
|17
|20
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|DNF
|16
Get in there Max......
Today ok its just an extra point lead but he owned Hamster from 30 sec in. LH whinged for more power during the race and after about the concept ,Big today tomorrow for them both Max wins its a 40 point lead, but slightly concerned about the Merc speed now theyve trimmed rear wing, again Bring it on, Alonso good, overall i like the concept .
Fans of LH will bang on still nodoubt but hes losing it ...
Yes, better than I expected, only one big loser.....well, two, Checo and the team. Gives MB a chance to make up WCC points tomorrow, and PER will drop a place or two in the WDC. Fun to see the two old guys with the best position improvements. BTW, Goat (or great) No More.
Ah right , but being a goats no bad thing , it can eat some of the feminine clothes hes been modeling recently, i do wonder if Lewis is trying to tell us something !!, you know growing his hair , wearing womens clothes, it could be affecting his driving
Fingers crossed for GR tomorrow to get william's first points in a long while
GR just cant catch a break a 3 place penalty for clipping sainz, while VB drove a faultless race mmmmmmm, hes your guy Ror, is he doing enough to keep his place?