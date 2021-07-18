2021 British Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report

Event: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Weather: dry 29.4°C

Tarmac: dry 51.5°C

Humidity : 511%

Wind : 0.3 m/s SE

Pressure: 1007.3 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 99th F1 race and his 172th podium finish at the 2021 British F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Silverstone circuit for the ninth time. It was his 4th win of the season. The Mercedes team scored their 118th race win.

All cars got away clean from the grid. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull had a slower start than Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes. Both rivals battled all the way at nearly every corner until they entered Stowe corner, when Hamilton hit Verstappen with his left-front tyre on the right-rear tyre of the Red Bull. Verstappen's left-rear tyre got pushed off the rim by the hit and the Dutchman was a passenger and crashed heavy sideways into the barrier.

The 23 years old driver showed to be quite dizzy of the crash, but was able to get out of the car by himself. He was brought to the medical centre by an ambulance. The safety car was deployed to catch up the drivers and one lap later the race got red flagged to repair the tyre barrier that severely got damaged by the huge impact of Verstappen's car. The stewards took the time to investigate the incident.

During the red flag period Red Bull Racing's team boss Christian Horner told the media that Verstappen had survived an impact of 51G. He also blamed Hamilton for going for a gap in the fastest corner on the calendar that was doomed to end badly.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was leading the race before the race was red flagged. Kimi Raikkonen also had a good start and drove from P13 to P9 in the first lap of the race.

After a while the race got restarted and all cars again got away clean. Lerclerc took the lead and Hamilton followed him on P2. Valtteri Bottas who started from P3 lost his position to Lando Norris in the McLaren. Hamilton received a penalty of 10 seconds in lap 5 for causing the collision with Max Verstappen, which is quite an easy penalty for causing a crash that ended the race of the championship and race leader.

Former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso where fighting for P7 and Vettel spun off coming out turn Luffield (turn 7). Vettel fell back to P18 and was able to continue.

The first pitstop was done by Vettel at the end of lap 19. He was driving on P17 and came back on the track on P17. Charles Leclerc clocked the quickest lap until now. Norris pitted at the end of lap 22 and had a slow pitstop of 6s which cost him a lot of time. He returned on track on P6. Bottas pitted one lap later. The Finn was driving behind him before both stopped and came on the track before Norris on P4, which was a virtual 2nd place.

At the end op lap 27 Hamilton did his pitstop and had to stand still for 10 sec. due to his given penalty. The British driver stood still for 14.2 sec. and returned to the track on P5, 35 seconds behind the raceleader Leclerc, who was complaining towards his team that the engine had some hickups. Race leader Leclerc pitted at the end of lap 29 and had a good pitstop of only 2.6s. He returned to the track as leader 7.1s in front of Bottas.

Hamilton passed Norris in lap 31 at the same place he pushed of Verstappen for P3.

At the end of lap 40 Vettel was told by his team to retire the Aston Martin. Which was the first time that Vettel had a DNF with his new team.

Hamilton now was hunting down Lelcerc for the win. With 6 laps to go he was only 3s behind the Ferrari. But Hamilton was hammering down the laps and was got in the DRS zone of 1 second at the end of lap 49.

Hamilton took the lead from Leclerc and again Copse corner was the corner where it happenend. Leclerc wasn't able to answer and had to settle for 2nd.

Red Bull pitted Perez to put on a set op softs and steal away the extra point that Hamilton had earned by driving the fastest lap.

Classification 2021 British GP

Fastest lap: 1:06.200 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16 in lap 62

