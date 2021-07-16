Event: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Weather: dry 25.4°C

Tarmac: dry 47.1°C

Humidity : 50.8%

Wind : 0.6 m/s SE

Pressure: 1009.8 bar

Lewis Hamilton will start from P1 for tomorrow's first ever sprint qualifying session to be driven at Silverstone.

The weather was perfect around Silverstone. Sunny blue skies and a high ambient temperature made qualifying with a full house a really great spectacle.

Q1

Max Verstappen's first lap was spot on in the Red Bull and already 0.4s faster than his main rival Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes who again was 0.3s slower than Hamilton. Fernando Alonso showed his skills again and even was 4th quickest on only 0.1s behind Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers who had to improve to get into Q2 were: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Nikita Mazepin (Haas).

In the last run Hamilton got very close to the time of Verstappen. The British driver was only 0.035s slower, because the circuit also got quicker.

Ricciardo and Stroll did a good enough lap in the dying moments of Q1 and made it to Q2. They pushed out Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo).

Q2

The first who went out to set a lap time in Q2 was Valtteri Bottas, but Verstappen again was quickest straight out of the pit box with a 1:26.504 min. Hamilton was only 0.098s slower.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), George Russell (Williams), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Stroll who also had to improve in Q1.

At the end of Q2 George Russell and Lewis Hamilton drove a very clean lap. Russell's lap was quick enough to get into Q3 and push out Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Hamilton pushed Verstappen to P2 after he clocked a 1:26.023 min in his last lap.

Q3

Verstappen was driving behind Hamilton in the first stint while the shadows got longer as the sunset was starting. Hamilton was +0.172s quicker than Verstappen after the first stint. The Dutchman was complaining about understeer towards his team on the radio.

The second stint showed Hamilton even could go quicker in the first 2 sectors, but had some oversteer moments in the last sector. Verstappen came close on +0.075s. Russell drove a second epic lap and even got P8 in front of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel.

The pole time of last year's British GP was a 1:24.303 min driven by Lewis Hamilton for the Mercedes team.

Qualifying Times 2021 British GP

