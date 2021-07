Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 25.4°C

Tarmac: dry 47.1°C

Humidity : 50.8%

Wind : 0.6 m/s SE

Pressure: 1009.8 bar

The quickest lap time of last year's FP1 on Hungaroring was 1:16.003 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Hungarian GP

