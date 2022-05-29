2022 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit
Weather: wet/dry 22°C
Tarmac: wet/dry 30°C
Humidity: 78%
Wind: 0.4 m/s NE
Pressure: 1006.0
Sergio scored his 4th F1 race win today. The Mexican driver won the Monaco F1 GP for the first time. It was his first race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull driver started from third place. It was the 80th race win for Red Bull Racing.
2022 Monaco F1 GP Race Report
The race report will follow later
Classification 2022 Monaco GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|01:56:30.265
|64
|3
|25
|2
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|01:56:31.419
|64
|2
|18
|3
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:56:31.756
|64
|4
|15
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:56:33.187
|64
|1
|12
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:56:42.233
|64
|6
|10
|6
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:56:42.496
|64
|5
|9
|7
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|01:57:16.623
|64
|7
|6
|8
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:57:20.653
|64
|8
|4
|9
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|01:57:22.790
|64
|12
|2
|10
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|01:57:23.801
|64
|9
|1
|11
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|01:57:24.554
|64
|17
|0
|12
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|01:57:25.909
|64
|10
|0
|13
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|01:57:27.900
|64
|14
|0
|14
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|01:57:31.067
|64
|18
|0
|15
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|01:56:40.285
|63
|19
|0
|16
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|01:56:40.765
|63
|20
|0
|17
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|01:57:03.023
|63
|11
|0
|DNF
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|-
|48
|16
|0
|DNF
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Collision
|24
|15
|0
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Technical
|19
|13
|0
Fastest lap: 1:14.693 min by Lando Norris, McLaren (no.4)
I’m gutted for Leclerc, but an overdue win for Perez. Leclerc at least reached the chequered flag, which was also overdue.
Ferrari's master strategy returned, they simply screwed both drivers.
What a farce this weekend was on FIA/steward handlings.
Fuck tradition. The Monaco GP is a joke
Brilliant win for Checo, super performance. Great RB strategy calls and, as I said before, the red cars can always find a way to lose. Also, IMO, the FIA F1 race 'committee' couldn't run a wet dream, let alone a wet race. We didn't fully appreciate the value of Charlie Whiting.
Not a lot needs to be said about the race, everything's beyond opinion , Haas cars should NOT break in half that's the 2nd one that's done it, I would say let the Fia look at it , but that's not a good idea after today
I cant even gloat about things, its all there , let the press do it for me lol
Hey, gloat at will. My only good call was the red flag. I think the breakaway rear end is now an FIA mandate but MSC's poor driving is all on him.
OH I'll gladly do the gloating as the only one to predict Checo's win. 😎
Well if I can gloat the bling bling again had a rubbish race, couldn't even pass deckchair man , whereas King George, third of the season and 4th in standings, only Racer to score points at every race this year, as predicted Curlys team , and hell if his hair gets any bigger, he wont fit in the pvt jet, they fell apart as usual, only winner of the weekend Max, good for SP and the team moral, back to the Hamster, 6th in wdc , but after next race hell be 7th, then Bottas will cream him
Interestingly, if you check engine usage, Max is sitting pretty due to his 2 dnfs.
Now leave me be, im making a rap video tomorrow paying homage to Sir Lewis...
Like a Fly to a flame....so easy. Lol.