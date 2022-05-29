2022 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results

29 May 2022 by    1 min read
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, and Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44 during the Monaco GP at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday May 29, 2022 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)

Weather: wet/dry  22°C
Tarmac: wet/dry  30°C
Humidity: 78%
Wind: 0.4 m/s NE
Pressure: 1006.0

Sergio scored his 4th F1 race win today. The Mexican driver won the Monaco F1 GP for the first time. It was his first race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull driver started from third place. It was the 80th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2022 Monaco F1 GP Race Report

The race report will follow later

Classification 2022 Monaco GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
111Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull01:56:30.26564
3
25
255Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari01:56:31.41964
2
18
31Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:56:31.75664
4
15
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:56:33.18764
1
12
563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes01:56:42.23364
6
10
64United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:56:42.49664
5
9
714Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine01:57:16.62364
7
6
844United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:57:20.65364
8
4
977Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:57:22.79064
12
2
105Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:57:23.80164
9
1
1110France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri01:57:24.55464
17
0
1231France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine01:57:25.90964
10
0
133Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren01:57:27.90064
14
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:57:31.06764
18
0
156Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams01:56:40.28563
19
0
1624China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:56:40.76563
20
0
1722Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri01:57:03.02363
11
0
DNF23Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams-48
16
0
DNF47Germany Mick Schumacher
United States HaasCollision24
15
0
DNF20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States HaasTechnical19
13
0

Fastest lap: 1:14.693 min by Lando Norris, McLaren (no.4)

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    I’m gutted for Leclerc, but an overdue win for Perez. Leclerc at least reached the chequered flag, which was also overdue.
    Ferrari's master strategy returned, they simply screwed both drivers.
    What a farce this weekend was on FIA/steward handlings.

  3. ReallyOldRacer

    Brilliant win for Checo, super performance. Great RB strategy calls and, as I said before, the red cars can always find a way to lose. Also, IMO, the FIA F1 race 'committee' couldn't run a wet dream, let alone a wet race. We didn't fully appreciate the value of Charlie Whiting.

    • shroppyfly

      Not a lot needs to be said about the race, everything's beyond opinion , Haas cars should NOT break in half that's the 2nd one that's done it, I would say let the Fia look at it , but that's not a good idea after today

      I cant even gloat about things, its all there , let the press do it for me lol

  4. shroppyfly

    Well if I can gloat the bling bling again had a rubbish race, couldn't even pass deckchair man , whereas King George, third of the season and 4th in standings, only Racer to score points at every race this year, as predicted Curlys team , and hell if his hair gets any bigger, he wont fit in the pvt jet, they fell apart as usual, only winner of the weekend Max, good for SP and the team moral, back to the Hamster, 6th in wdc , but after next race hell be 7th, then Bottas will cream him

    Interestingly, if you check engine usage, Max is sitting pretty due to his 2 dnfs.

    Now leave me be, im making a rap video tomorrow paying homage to Sir Lewis...

