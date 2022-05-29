2022 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: wet/dry 22°C

Tarmac: wet/dry 30°C

Humidity: 78%

Wind: 0.4 m/s NE

Pressure: 1006.0

Sergio scored his 4th F1 race win today. The Mexican driver won the Monaco F1 GP for the first time. It was his first race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull driver started from third place. It was the 80th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2022 Monaco F1 GP Race Report

The race report will follow later

Classification 2022 Monaco GP

Fastest lap: 1:14.693 min by Lando Norris, McLaren (no.4)

