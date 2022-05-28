Qualifying Results 2022 Monaco F1 GP

Qualifying Results 2022 Monaco F1 GP & Pole Position
28 May 2022 by    3 min read
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry  25.9°C
Tarmac: dry  47.3°C
Humidity: 52%
Wind: 0.0 m/s NE
Pressure: 1004.0 bar

Charles Leclerc qualified as quickest for the 14th time today. The Ferrari driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. It was the fifth pole of the season for the Monegasque driver and the 235th pole for the Ferrari team.

Q1 session

The F1 fans at the sold out Monaco event saw both Haas drivers kick off the 18 minutes of the Q1 session. Kevin Magnussen was the first who who clocked a lap time on the timesheet. His first lap time was a 1:17.051 min.

With 12 minutes to go all drivers had set their first quick lap time. Sergio Pérez topped the leaderboard together with Sainz who had driven the exactly same lap time as the Red Bull driver of 1:13.292. Max Verstappen was third on +0.110s. Leclerc was 13rd  on 1.6s, but quickly improved his time to 1:12.929 min.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were: Alex Albon (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), NIcholas Latifi (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

With 2:25 min to go the session got shortly red flagged when AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda had a puncture after hitting the barrier at turn 10. The session resumed at 16:20 hours. When the checkered flag got out the drivers in the dropzone who made it into Q2 were Vettel and Bottas. They pushed out AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

Q2 session

It took nine minutes before all drivers had set a lap time. Perez was quickest with a 1:12.059 min. Sainz was second on +0.015s behind and Leclerc was third on +0.033s. A few minutes later Leclerc improved 0.2s and was quickest now.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers who had to improve to get into Q3 were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Bottas, Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas). In the end no one improved enough to make it to Q3.

Q3 session

After the first runs Leclerc turned out to be fastest in the Ferrari with a 1:11.376. Sainz was second on +0.225s, Pérez was third +0.253s, Verstappen was 4th on +0.290s. Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was 5th on +0.871s.

In last run McLaren driver Lando Norris improved to P5 and the session got red flagged with 30 seconds to go when Pérez spun at Portier (turn 9) and hit the barrier backwards and blocked the road. A few moment later Sainz crashed into Pérez car and damaged the left rear of the Ferrari.

At the same time Alonso also crashed the Alpine a few corners earlier.

Last years pole time was a 1:10.346 min driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari.

Quali Times 2022 Monaco F1 GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:12,5691:11,8641:11,37624
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:12,6161:12,0741:11,60125
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:13,0041:11,9541:11,62925
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:12,9931:12,1171:11,66625
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:12,9271:12,2661:11,84927
663George RussellMercedes1:12,7871:12,6171:12,11227
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:13,3941:12,6881:12,24722
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:13,4441:12,5951:12,56029
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:13,3131:12,6131:12,73228
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:12,8481:12,5281:13,04722
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:13,1101:12,79720
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:13,5411:12,90917
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:13,0691:12,92120
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:13,3381:12,96421
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:13,46917
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:13,61114
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:13,66010
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:13,67811
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:14,40313
2024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:15,6069

