Qualifying Results 2022 Monaco F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry 25.9°C

Tarmac: dry 47.3°C

Humidity: 52%

Wind: 0.0 m/s NE

Pressure: 1004.0 bar

Charles Leclerc qualified as quickest for the 14th time today. The Ferrari driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. It was the fifth pole of the season for the Monegasque driver and the 235th pole for the Ferrari team.

Q1 session

The F1 fans at the sold out Monaco event saw both Haas drivers kick off the 18 minutes of the Q1 session. Kevin Magnussen was the first who who clocked a lap time on the timesheet. His first lap time was a 1:17.051 min.

With 12 minutes to go all drivers had set their first quick lap time. Sergio Pérez topped the leaderboard together with Sainz who had driven the exactly same lap time as the Red Bull driver of 1:13.292. Max Verstappen was third on +0.110s. Leclerc was 13rd on 1.6s, but quickly improved his time to 1:12.929 min.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were: Alex Albon (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), NIcholas Latifi (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

With 2:25 min to go the session got shortly red flagged when AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda had a puncture after hitting the barrier at turn 10. The session resumed at 16:20 hours. When the checkered flag got out the drivers in the dropzone who made it into Q2 were Vettel and Bottas. They pushed out AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

Q2 session

It took nine minutes before all drivers had set a lap time. Perez was quickest with a 1:12.059 min. Sainz was second on +0.015s behind and Leclerc was third on +0.033s. A few minutes later Leclerc improved 0.2s and was quickest now.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers who had to improve to get into Q3 were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Bottas, Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas). In the end no one improved enough to make it to Q3.

Q3 session

After the first runs Leclerc turned out to be fastest in the Ferrari with a 1:11.376. Sainz was second on +0.225s, Pérez was third +0.253s, Verstappen was 4th on +0.290s. Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was 5th on +0.871s.

In last run McLaren driver Lando Norris improved to P5 and the session got red flagged with 30 seconds to go when Pérez spun at Portier (turn 9) and hit the barrier backwards and blocked the road. A few moment later Sainz crashed into Pérez car and damaged the left rear of the Ferrari.

At the same time Alonso also crashed the Alpine a few corners earlier.

Last years pole time was a 1:10.346 min driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari.

Quali Times 2022 Monaco F1 GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Monaco GP preview

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: