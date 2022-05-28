F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Race at Monte Carlo

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Homeboy and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did what was expected today and scored his 14th pole position of his F1 career. It was already the second pole position on home soil. Last year was his first, but that ended in tears early in the warm-up lap when his driveshaft failed and his race was already ended before it had begun.

Tomorrow will be a lot different. Leclerc today was on his way to improve his pole time by at least 0.2 sec, when Pérez and his teammate Sainz collided in the final stages of qualifying. Qualifying got even better for Leclerc today, because his F1 title rival Max Verstappen ended up as 4th end will have a hard time to be a thread for Leclerc's fifth GP win.

A big factor will be tomorrow's weather. As predictions show rain showers for Sunday afternoon. We F1 fans will all remember Verstappen's herotic comeback from P16 to the podium during the 2016 wet race in Brazil. Whether or not he will be able to do something similar tomorrow is something to look forward to.

Best of the rest is McLaren driver Lando Norris who qualified 5th while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo even didn't make it to Q3.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:11,376
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:11,601+0,225s
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:11,629+0,253s
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11,666+0,290s
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11,849+0,473s
663George RussellMercedes1:12,112+0,736s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:12,247+0,871s
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:12,560+1,184s
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:12,732+1,356s
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:13,047+1,671s
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:12,797+1,421s
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:12,909+1,533s
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:12,921+1,545s
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:12,964+1,588s
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:13,081+1,705s
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:13,611+2,235s
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:13,660+2,284s
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:13,678+2,302s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:14,403+3,027s
2024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:15,606+4,230s

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    I wouldn't mind a rain-affected race as this would increase the excitement level, given overtaking on merit is nearly impossible.

    Reply

