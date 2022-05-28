F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Race at Monte Carlo

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Homeboy and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did what was expected today and scored his 14th pole position of his F1 career. It was already the second pole position on home soil. Last year was his first, but that ended in tears early in the warm-up lap when his driveshaft failed and his race was already ended before it had begun.

Tomorrow will be a lot different. Leclerc today was on his way to improve his pole time by at least 0.2 sec, when Pérez and his teammate Sainz collided in the final stages of qualifying. Qualifying got even better for Leclerc today, because his F1 title rival Max Verstappen ended up as 4th end will have a hard time to be a thread for Leclerc's fifth GP win.

A big factor will be tomorrow's weather. As predictions show rain showers for Sunday afternoon. We F1 fans will all remember Verstappen's herotic comeback from P16 to the podium during the 2016 wet race in Brazil. Whether or not he will be able to do something similar tomorrow is something to look forward to.

Best of the rest is McLaren driver Lando Norris who qualified 5th while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo even didn't make it to Q3.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Monaco GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: