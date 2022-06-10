Results First Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan GP (FP1)
10 June 2022 by    3 min read
 1

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Weather: dry  25.4°C
Tarmac: dry  41.2°C
Humidity: 46%
Wind: 2.0 m/s N
Pressure: 1014.9 bar

The weather was perfect in Baku during this first practice for the Azerbaijan GP. Almost every team brought a new low downforce back wing to Baku, to try and get a high top speed as possible. Alfa Romeo also was using a new Italian flag livery.

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton showed a lot of proposing on the long straight the first laps. Mick Schumacher caused a virtual safety car period when his car broke stopped at turn 12. A safety system turned off the enigne as the Haas leaked a lot of cooling water.

Carlos Sainz also told his team on the radio that his car wasn't very nice to drive because it was bouncing a lot.
After 12 minutes Verstappen put in a quick lap on a set of mediums and rounded the street track in 1:46.932 min and was almost 0.8s faster than his teammate Sergio Pérez who was second fastest.

Fernando Alonso showed good pace with the Alpine on medium tyres and was 4th quickest in front of Sainz, who was on hard tyres.

17 minutes into the session a second virtual safety car period was used to recover the stranded Williams of Nicholas Latifi. At that moment Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was second fastest on +0.067s using a set of hard tyres.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was the first to try out a set of soft tyres. His time was 7th quickest on 1.8 sec. behind Verstappen who drove his lap on medium tyres.

Verstappen again had a DRS problem. This time the rear wing of the Red Bull was flapping around a lot when the Dutchman used DRS.

With 20 minutes both Red Bulls had tried out a set of the quickest soft tyres and Pérez ended up fastest with a 1:45.476 min. His teammate Verstappen was second on +0.334s. Leclerc was 3rd on +0.348s and Sainz was 4th on +0.536s, while Hamilton was 1.5s slower on P5. All had set their laptime on soft tyres.

Both McLarens didn't got up to speed with Daniel Ricciardo on P18 and Lando Norris on P11.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:43.184 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Azerbaijan GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:45,47621S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:45,603+0,127s21S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45,810+0,334s25S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:46,012+0,536s22S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:46,571+1,095s22S
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:46,667+1,191s21S
722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:46,696+1,220s25S
863George RussellMercedes1:46,705+1,229s24S
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:46,830+1,354s25S
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:46,917+1,441s21S
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:47,691+2,215s19S
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:47,847+2,371s24M
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:47,946+2,470s24S
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:47,970+2,494s22M
1577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:48,078+2,602s22S
1624Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:48,222+2,746s24S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:48,419+2,943s22S
183Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:48,810+3,334s22S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:50,921+5,445s7M
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:58,332+12,856s3M

