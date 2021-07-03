Third Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP

3 July 2021 by    3 min read
 1

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP (FP2)

Lewis Hamilton driving on the Red Bull Ring in the Mercedes W12

Weather: dry  22.7°C
Tarmac: dry  45.2°C
Humidity : 33.7%
Wind : 0.2 m/s NE
Pressure: 938.5 bar

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin was the first to break the silence around the mountains of the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The Russian driver who drives for the US team was the first to start with the third and final practice session for the 2021 Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Today the news got out that Lewis Hamilton has extended his Mercedes contract with 2 years. The British champion said he is incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

15 minutes into the session Yuki Tsunoda was on P1 with time of 1:06.045 min. The AlphaTauri driver was 0.013s quicker around the Red Bull Ring than his teammate Pierre Gasly who was second quickest. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was 3rd on +0.120s, McLaren driver Lando Norris on P4 (+0.225) and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was 5th (+0.344s).

Half way the session Max Verstappen had not driven any lap. Hamilton did do 6 laps, but was only 13th on the leaderboard. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was even 17th. After his first timed lap Verstappen was ride away quickest of the 20 drivers. His first lap time was a 1:04.941 on soft tyres. The Dutchman was almost 0.7s faster than Norris who was on P2.

Tsunoda had an exiting moment coming out of turn 9, when he went completely sideways into the grass. He nearly was able to stay out of the wall. The rear tyres were completely flat spotted, but the Japanese was able to return to the pits.

With 10 minutes to go Verstappen still was quickest with his first clocked lap time. Hamilton had also put in a quick lap and was second on +0.336s. Sainz was 3rd on +0.406, Leclerc 4th on +0.543s and Sebastian Vettel as 5th in the Aston Martin on +0.601s. His teammate Lance Stroll was only 0.004s behind him on P6.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 in Austria was 1:04,130 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Austrian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:04,59115🔴S (C5)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:05,1290,53822🔴S (C5)
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:05,2770,68620🔴S (C5)
410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:05,2800,68927🔴S (C5)
599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:05,3450,75427🔴S (C5)
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:05,3470,75629🔴S (C5)
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:05,3960,80520🔴S (C5)
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:05,4340,84323🔴S (C5)
916Charles LeclercFerrari1:05,4840,89335🔴S (C5)
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:05,5420,95122🔴S (C5)
1118Lance StrollAston Martin1:05,5460,95519🔴S (C5)
1222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:05,5610,97023🔴S (C5)
1331Esteban OconAlpine1:05,6741,08322🔴S (C5)
1463George RussellWilliams1:05,6941,10323🔴S (C5)
154Lando NorrisMcLaren1:05,7001,10923🔴S (C5)
163Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:05,7251,13421🔴S (C5)
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:05,7471,15631🔴S (C5)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:06,0781,48726🔴S (C5)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:06,1051,51417🔴S (C5)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:06,2891,69828🔴S (C5)

  1. shroppyfly

    Tarmac 14.4 degrees higher today, it seems that's helped the redbull fly again, together with softer tyres IMO . and well done VB good fp3, "good karma " owning your own track , maybe MB should buy Hockenheim lol
    Boding well for Quali come on SP p2 please
    Hows my postings looking Ror, still nice and Pc are they?

