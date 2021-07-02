Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring
Weather: dry/wet 18.3°C
Tarmac: dry 30.8°C
Humidity : 50.8%
Wind : 0.1 m/s SE
Pressure: 938.8 bar
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first out this time around, and he is starting this session on the unmarked Pirelli rubber. In fact plenty of drivers have opted to test out these rear configurations early doors here, before they got on with their scheduled programmes.
Max Verstappen was on top in FP1 earlier for Red Bull, but the session was disrupted by the drivers running different rear tyre configurations in a test for Pirelli, so few went all out for a low fuel qualifying simulation run.
15 minutes into the session Leclerc had a big snap on entry to turn 9. He just about managed to hold it although he did run wide in doing so. Better than a spin, as he avoids flat spotting his fresh medium tyres.
Alonso wasn't too impressed with the behaviour of the only driver out there more experienced than himself...Raikkonen.
In the end of the session the track got slippery by raindrops. Hamilton locked up into turn 4 and looked hesitant on the brakes. He winded up steering straight on into the gravel, but was able to continue.
Mercedes seems back in the fight after showing some good pace during this season.
The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 in Austria was 1:04,304 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.
FP2 Times Table 2021 Austrian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|P1 Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:04,523
|31
|🔴S (C5)
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:04,712
|0,189
|34
|🔴S (C5)
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:04,740
|0,217
|35
|🔴S (C5)
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:05,139
|0,616
|33
|🔴S (C5)
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:05,268
|0,745
|37
|🔴S (C5)
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:05,356
|0,833
|37
|🔴S (C5)
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:05,379
|0,856
|38
|🔴S (C5)
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:05,393
|0,870
|34
|🔴S (C5)
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:05,466
|0,943
|34
|🔴S (C5)
|10
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:05,511
|0,988
|32
|🔴S (C5)
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:05,516
|0,993
|39
|🔴S (C5)
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:05,527
|1,004
|36
|🔴S (C5)
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:05,620
|1,097
|37
|🔴S (C5)
|14
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:05,624
|1,101
|33
|🟡M (C4)
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:05,698
|1,175
|32
|🔴S (C5)
|16
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:05,708
|1,185
|33
|🔴S (C5)
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:05,819
|1,296
|36
|🔴S (C5)
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:05,911
|1,388
|35
|🔴S (C5)
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:06,014
|1,491
|38
|🔴S (C5)
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:06,173
|1,650
|35
|🔴S (C5)
Heres what Lewis thinks about Red Bull . borrowed from another site im afraid , hope thats ok
Lewis Hamilton feels that Red Bull, as Mercedes used to, have a ‘party’ engine mode that they can introduce for qualifying.
Party modes, as they were nicknamed – special engine modes reserved for qualifying – were something Mercedes were renowned for before they were banned in 2020.
The German team would constantly use the mode to get more power from their engine once qualifying started to get an advantage over their rivals.
Despite such a ban though, Hamilton feels like Red Bull still have a similar mode at their disposal and, after topping FP2 in Austria, is expecting them to use it and regain the upper hand in the fight at the front come Saturday.
Shrop', I don't understand how your posting a blurb from another site can be 'false news', but I would add something to the blurb. Different engine tuning modes are allowed but if you run a setting for quali then you must stick with it for the race. Nothing stops you from turning it down for durability during FP and giving it full beans for quali and the race. Used to rely on the driver to use a lower rpm, but that's a tough ask. If a racer has more power, he/she is going to use it.
