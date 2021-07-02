Second Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP (FP2)
2 July 2021 by    2 min read
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes in Austria during FP2

Weather: dry/wet  18.3°C
Tarmac: dry  30.8°C
Humidity : 50.8%
Wind : 0.1 m/s SE
Pressure: 938.8 bar

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first out this time around, and he is starting this session on the unmarked Pirelli rubber. In fact plenty of drivers have opted to test out these rear configurations early doors here, before they got on with their scheduled programmes.

Max Verstappen was on top in FP1 earlier for Red Bull, but the session was disrupted by the drivers running different rear tyre configurations in a test for Pirelli, so few went all out for a low fuel qualifying simulation run.

15 minutes into the session Leclerc had a big snap on entry to turn 9. He just about managed to hold it although he did run wide in doing so. Better than a spin, as he avoids flat spotting his fresh medium tyres.

Alonso wasn't too impressed with the behaviour of the only driver out there more experienced than himself...Raikkonen.

In the end of the session the track got slippery by raindrops. Hamilton locked up into turn 4 and looked hesitant on the brakes. He winded up steering straight on into the gravel, but was able to continue.

Mercedes seems back in the fight after showing some good pace during this season.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 in Austria was 1:04,304 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Austrian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:04,52331🔴S (C5)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:04,7120,18934🔴S (C5)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:04,7400,21735🔴S (C5)
418Lance StrollAston Martin1:05,1390,61633🔴S (C5)
55Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:05,2680,74537🔴S (C5)
622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:05,3560,83337🔴S (C5)
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:05,3790,85638🔴S (C5)
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:05,3930,87034🔴S (C5)
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:05,4660,94334🔴S (C5)
1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:05,5110,98832🔴S (C5)
1111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:05,5160,99339🔴S (C5)
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:05,5271,00436🔴S (C5)
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:05,6201,09737🔴S (C5)
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:05,6241,10133🟡M (C4)
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:05,6981,17532🔴S (C5)
1616Charles LeclercFerrari1:05,7081,18533🔴S (C5)
1763George RussellWilliams1:05,8191,29636🔴S (C5)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:05,9111,38835🔴S (C5)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:06,0141,49138🔴S (C5)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:06,1731,65035🔴S (C5)

F1 Fan comments on "Second Free Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP

  1. shroppyfly

    Heres what Lewis thinks about Red Bull . borrowed from another site im afraid , hope thats ok

    Lewis Hamilton feels that Red Bull, as Mercedes used to, have a ‘party’ engine mode that they can introduce for qualifying.

    Party modes, as they were nicknamed – special engine modes reserved for qualifying – were something Mercedes were renowned for before they were banned in 2020.

    The German team would constantly use the mode to get more power from their engine once qualifying started to get an advantage over their rivals.

    Despite such a ban though, Hamilton feels like Red Bull still have a similar mode at their disposal and, after topping FP2 in Austria, is expecting them to use it and regain the upper hand in the fight at the front come Saturday.

    Maybe they have , maybe they havnt, opinion or fact?

    • ReallyOldRacer

      Not long now before RIC starts raking in the points and, together with NOR, helps drag McLaren up the ladder. Mac is not yet the best car, but may be the best overall team in F1. Agree, c'mon DRic show 'em what you got. Let's get that smile and great laugh to the front.

