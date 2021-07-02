Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Austrian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry/wet 18.3°C

Tarmac: dry 30.8°C

Humidity : 50.8%

Wind : 0.1 m/s SE

Pressure: 938.8 bar

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first out this time around, and he is starting this session on the unmarked Pirelli rubber. In fact plenty of drivers have opted to test out these rear configurations early doors here, before they got on with their scheduled programmes.

Max Verstappen was on top in FP1 earlier for Red Bull, but the session was disrupted by the drivers running different rear tyre configurations in a test for Pirelli, so few went all out for a low fuel qualifying simulation run.

15 minutes into the session Leclerc had a big snap on entry to turn 9. He just about managed to hold it although he did run wide in doing so. Better than a spin, as he avoids flat spotting his fresh medium tyres.

Alonso wasn't too impressed with the behaviour of the only driver out there more experienced than himself...Raikkonen.

In the end of the session the track got slippery by raindrops. Hamilton locked up into turn 4 and looked hesitant on the brakes. He winded up steering straight on into the gravel, but was able to continue.

Mercedes seems back in the fight after showing some good pace during this season.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 in Austria was 1:04,304 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Austrian GP

