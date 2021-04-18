2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: wet 9.4.5°C

Tarmac: wet 17.7°C

Humidity : 75.7%

Wind : 0.4 kph E

Pressure: 1011.1 bar

Max Verstappen won his 11th F1 race at the 2021 Emilia Romagna F1 GP today. He started from P3 and won a very exciting race at Imola circuit for the first time. It was the 65th victory for the Red Bull team.

Max Verstappen had a great start in the Red Bull and passed his team mate Sergio Perez and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in the run to the first corner. Verstappen and Hamilton battled for P1 going into turn 1. Hamilton didn't want to give up and the British driver ended up on the high curbs and damaged his frontwing.

A few moments later NIcholas Latifi spun off with the Williams in turn 12. He was able to go on but didn't see Nikita Mazepin in the Haas coming back on the track and eliminated himself when both cars collided. A crash into the wall was the result. The safety car deployed for a couple of laps to recover the Williams of Latifi.

When the race restarted Max Verstappen was able to pull a gap towards Hamilton of 5 seconds. Mick Schumacher had harsh moment when he spun the Haas behind the safety car and lost his front wing when he hit the wall at the end of the pitlane. The German driver had to drive 2 laps without his front wing because the pitlane was closed due to his own debris.

After 20 laps the rain had stopped and the track was drying out. But nobody dared to switch to slicks just yet. Sebastian Vettel was the first to switch to medium slicks with the Aston Martin in lap 22. He struggled for grip on his first lap and lost his 16th position to Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

In lap 27 Hamilton closed the gap to only 1.5s and more drivers switched to slicks. Verstappen switched to medium compound tyres. Hamilton pitted one lap later but came out of the pit with a bigger gap than before the pit stops.

A few laps later Hamilton damaged his front wing lapping George Russell's Williams. He almost got stuck in the gravel pit, but was smart enough to drive backwards onto the track. At the same moment Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes and Russell had a high speed crash at 320 km/h on the mainstraight. Both drivers stepped out their wrecked cars unharmed. A red flag was the result. All cars had to return to the pits while the track got cleared.

After 20 minutes the race was restarted with still 34 laps to go. All cars lapped cars were allowed to unlap themselfs. After all unlapped cars were back into the pits the drivers followed the safety car for the restart. Kimi Raikkonen spun off in the Alfa Romeo behind the safety car. We was lucky to go on undamaged, but lost P8 to Hamilton.

In front Verstappen did almost the same, but was very lucky to recover in time before Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc passed him. The Dutchman kept the lead and during restart McLaren driver Lando Norris passed the Ferrari for P2.

Hamilton was on a charge and drove from P9 to P5 with 20 laps to go. Perez who started on P2 had a terrible race this afternoon. He went of a couple of times and lost a lot of places and even struggled to even get into the points at the end of the race.

Classification 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:16.702 min by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes no. 44 on lap 60

