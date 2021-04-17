Third Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: dry 11.0°C

Tarmac: dry 20.7°C

Humidity : 52.7%

Wind : 0.2 m/s SW

Pressure: 1012.0 bar

Kimi Raikkonen was the first to break the silence in Imola when he came out pits as first with the Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes and Red Bull waited over 20 minutes until they made their first run. Up till then Both Ferrari's topped the timesheet. With Charles Leclerc on P1 with a 1:16.795.

25 minutes into the session Williams driver Nicolas Latifi lost control coming out of turn 6 and damaged his front wing when he hit the tyre barrier. He was able to get back to the garage on his own. The session was red flagged for a short period.

Verstappen drove very slow in the end because he didn't want to drive another lap. His fastest lap was 0,4s quicker than surprisingly quick Lando Norris on P2. It looked like Lewis Hamilton wasn't able to drive complete clean lap.

A lot of quick lap times were deleted because of exceeding track limits. It looks like race control will be even more strict on track limits after the Bahrain discussion on turn 4.

It will be very tight fight for pole as lap times are very close. Last year there was no FP3, because the race weekend only contained 2 days.

FP3 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP

