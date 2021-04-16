Second Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP
F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race Track: Autodromo Imola
Weather: dry 13.8°C
Tarmac: dry 23.5°C
Humidity : 37.6%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1014.2 bar
Ten minutes into the second free practice for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the Red Bull of Max Verstappen broke down with a broken driveshaft.
The Dutchman had to park his car at the end of the pit lane and walked back to the Red Bull garage. His practice session was over.
Both Mercedes drivers showed the problems the had during testing belong to the past and topped the timesheet right away. Pierre Gasly was runner up in the AlphaTauri on P3 after 15 minutes.
With 4 minutes to go Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the wall of the last corner. He went into the corner to fast and ran out of road when he corrected the over-steering Ferrari.
Last year there was no FP2, because the race weekend only contained 2 days.
FP2 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|P1 Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15,551
|25
|M (C3)
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:15,561
|0,010
|26
|S (C4)
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:15,629
|0,078
|30
|S (C4)
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:15,834
|0,283
|30
|S (C4)
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,371
|0,820
|28
|S (C4)
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16,411
|0,860
|25
|S (C4)
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,419
|0,868
|26
|S (C4)
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16,485
|0,934
|23
|S (C4)
|9
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16,513
|0,962
|25
|S (C4)
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16,737
|1,186
|25
|S (C4)
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:16,817
|1,266
|27
|S (C4)
|12
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:16,823
|1,272
|29
|S (C4)
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:16,835
|1,284
|27
|S (C4)
|14
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16,999
|1,448
|5
|M (C3)
|15
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:17,092
|1,541
|27
|S (C4)
|16
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:17,179
|1,628
|31
|S (C4)
|17
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,273
|1,722
|27
|S (C4)
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:17,281
|1,730
|24
|M (C3)
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:17,350
|1,799
|28
|S (C4)
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:17,857
|2,306
|16
|S (C4)
