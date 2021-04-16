Second Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 during practice for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Friday - LAT Images

Weather: dry  13.8°C
Tarmac: dry  23.5°C
Humidity : 37.6%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1014.2 bar

Ten minutes into the second free practice for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the Red Bull of Max Verstappen broke down with a broken driveshaft.

The Dutchman had to park his car at the end of the pit lane and walked back to the Red Bull garage. His practice session was over.

Both Mercedes drivers showed the problems the had during testing belong to the past and topped the timesheet right away. Pierre Gasly was runner up in the AlphaTauri on P3 after 15 minutes.

With 4 minutes to go Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the wall of the last corner. He went into the corner to fast and ran out of road when he corrected the over-steering Ferrari.

Last year there was no FP2, because the race weekend only contained 2 days.

FP2 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,55125M (C3)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15,5610,01026S (C4)
310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15,6290,07830S (C4)
455Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:15,8340,28330S (C4)
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,3710,82028S (C4)
611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:16,4110,86025S (C4)
722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:16,4190,86826S (C4)
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16,4850,93423S (C4)
999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16,5130,96225S (C4)
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:16,7371,18625S (C4)
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:16,8171,26627S (C4)
126Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:16,8231,27229S (C4)
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:16,8351,28427S (C4)
1433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,9991,4485M (C3)
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:17,0921,54127S (C4)
1663George RussellWilliams1:17,1791,62831S (C4)
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,2731,72227S (C4)
183Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:17,2811,73024M (C3)
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:17,3501,79928S (C4)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:17,8572,30616S (C4)

