Second Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: dry 13.8°C

Tarmac: dry 23.5°C

Humidity : 37.6%

Wind : 1.1 m/s E

Pressure: 1014.2 bar

Ten minutes into the second free practice for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the Red Bull of Max Verstappen broke down with a broken driveshaft.

The Dutchman had to park his car at the end of the pit lane and walked back to the Red Bull garage. His practice session was over.

Both Mercedes drivers showed the problems the had during testing belong to the past and topped the timesheet right away. Pierre Gasly was runner up in the AlphaTauri on P3 after 15 minutes.

With 4 minutes to go Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the wall of the last corner. He went into the corner to fast and ran out of road when he corrected the over-steering Ferrari.

Last year there was no FP2, because the race weekend only contained 2 days.

FP2 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP

