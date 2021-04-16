First Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: dry 11.5°C

Tarmac: dry 22.7°C

Humidity : 53.7%

Wind : 1.5 m/s NE

Pressure: 1015.4 bar

The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first practice session started off as a cool morning in Imola, but with clear blue skies. Antonio Giovinazzi was the first who entered the Italian track with the Alfa Romeo.

Rookie driver Nikita Mazepin who had a very short first race because he spun off the track in turn 2, showed the Haas is still difficult to drive and spun again in the first part and last part of practice coming out of the last turn.

The first time he was able to get away with it, but the second time the Russian driver his session ended. This time he hit the barrier and broke his front wing and caused a red flag that ended the session.

The biggest incident of the morning was a collision between Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican was on a hot lap, while the Frenchman was on a slower run. Both drivers session was ended early because the damage.

1:16.654 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Imola and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP1 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP

