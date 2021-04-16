First Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

16 April 2021 by

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Lewis Hamilton flying in the Mercedes W12 during FP1 for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Friday - LAT Images

Weather: dry  11.5°C
Tarmac: dry  22.7°C
Humidity : 53.7%
Wind : 1.5 m/s NE
Pressure: 1015.4 bar

The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first practice session started off as a cool morning in Imola, but with clear blue skies. Antonio Giovinazzi was the first who entered the Italian track with the Alfa Romeo.

Rookie driver Nikita Mazepin who had a very short first race because he spun off the track in turn 2, showed the Haas is still difficult to drive and spun again in the first part and last part of practice coming out of the last turn.

The first time he was able to get away with it, but the second time the Russian driver his session ended. This time he hit the barrier and broke his front wing and caused a red flag that ended the session.

The biggest incident of the morning was a collision between Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican was on a hot lap, while the Frenchman was on a slower run. Both drivers session was ended early because the damage.

1:16.654 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Imola and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP1 Times Table 2021 E. Romagna GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLaps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16,56423
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,6050,04125
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,6220,05821
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,7960,23213
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:16,8880,32421
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:16,8880,32426
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:17,4570,89323
818Lance StrollAston Martin1:17,4890,92519
96Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17,7391,17524
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:17,7691,20523
1163George RussellWilliams1:17,8661,30225
127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,8831,31916
134Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17,9351,37116
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:17,9841,42023
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18,0581,49424
1611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,2281,66415
1731Esteban OconAlpine1:18,3601,79620
189Nikita MazepinHaas1:18,8232,25922
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:19,4802,91618
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,7813,21711

