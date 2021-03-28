2021 Bahrain Grand Prix Race Results

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 20.5°C

Tarmac: dry 27.6°C

Humidity : 54.8%

Wind : 16.5 kph NW

Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 96th F1 race at the 2021 Bahrain F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won a very exciting race at Bahrain International circuit for the sixth time. It was the 116th victory for the Mercedes team.

During the warm-up lap Red Bull driver Sergio Perez had a technical problem and almost retired when his car completly shut off. He was able to start the car again en drive on, but had to start from the pitlane.

The start of the race was without incidents until turn 3, when rookie Nikita Mazepin lost control of the Haas and ended up in the barrier. The first safety car of the season was a fact and the brand new Aston Martin safety car led the pack until the end of lap 3. Perez who was driving on last position choose to do a pitstop to get a fresh set of tyres medium.

The restart was exiting because race leader Verstappen waited until the very last moment before he slammed the gas. In this lap Pierre Gasly, who drove on P5, hit the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and lost his front wing. The French driver was able to go on and pitted for a new nose and switched from medium to hard tyres. The other rookie at Haas, Mick Schumacher spun in turn 4 and also was able to go on.

Race leader Verstappen seemed to have a problem with the differential on the Red Bull RB16B. Hamilton on P2 and Bottas on P3 drove away from the midfield. In lap 12 the first "normal" pits tops took place Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and several others switched from soft to medium tyres.

Hamilton pitted in lap 14 from medium to hard tyres. He dropped back behind Leclerc on P4, which wasn't ideal for him, because Verstappen drove the fastest lap of the race at that moment. His teammate Valtteri Bottas pitted in lap 17 and also switched to hard tyres. Sergio Perez was already on P3 and Bottas ended up behind him coming out of the pits.

Verstappen pitted in lap 18 and lost the lead to Hamilton who was putting in some great laps to get the lead. Verstappen didn't go to the hard tyre, but choose to use his new medium set. Perez did his second pitstop in lap 20 and switched to the hard compound. He lost a lot of places with his stop and came back to the track on P12.

Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel and Alonso had a great fight for P7 now. The two former world champions and Sainz were switching places almost every lap. Hamilton pitted in lap 28 to go to a new set of hard tyres and Verstappen took over the lead again. Bottas had very bad pitstop in lap 31. His pitstop took over 10 seconds and cost him 3 places. The Finn now was driving on P4 and Norris took over his P3.

Alonso had to retire the Alpine in lap 34 due to an issue with the rear brakes. Verstappen did his last pitstop in lap 40 and again lost the lead to Hamilton. He came back on the track and had close a gap of 8.4s to Hamilton to win the race. In lap 52 the Dutchman was on Hamilton's tail and behind 1 sec to deploy his DRS to overtake the Mercedes for the win.

Hamilton showed the world his talents again and did a very good job in keeping Verstappen behind until the finish.

Classification 2021 Bahrain F1 GP

Penalties: Sebastian Vettel (no. 5) received a 10 second time penalty for causing a collision

Fastest lap: 1:32.090 min by Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes no. 77 on lap 56

