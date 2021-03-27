Third Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 38.6°C

Tarmac: dry 48.2°C

Humidity : 9.5%

Wind : 1.4 m/s SW

Pressure: 1008.2 bar

AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda was the first driver on the track this 3rd and final practice for the Bahrain GP.

It took a while before the session came alive, but halfway the session it did. At then we saw a tight top 5 with Max Verstappen on P1 with time of 1:32.617 set on the hard tyres.

His old teammate PIerre Gasly on P2 on only 0.1s. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd, Land Norris on 4 and Sergio Perez on P5. The top 5 was only 0.4s apart.

With 15 minutes to go both Mercedes drivers were back to the top using the soft tyres. The gap to P3 of Charles Sainz in the Ferrari was 0.8s. Lewis Hamilton was on P1 with a 1:31.316 min and was 0.5s faster than his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In the end Verstappen put in a mega lap with the RB16B and set the quickest lap of the session. The Dutchman created quite a huge gap of 0.7s to Hamilton who was second quikest.

1:28.355 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP3 in Bahrain and also was clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull

FP3 Times Table 2021 Bahrain GP

