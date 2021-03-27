Third Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Bahrain GP

Weather: dry  38.6°C
Tarmac: dry  48.2°C
Humidity : 9.5%
Wind : 1.4 m/s SW
Pressure: 1008.2 bar

AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda was the first driver on the track this 3rd and final practice for the Bahrain GP.

It took a while before the session came alive, but halfway the session it did.  At then we saw a tight top 5 with Max Verstappen on P1 with time of 1:32.617 set on the hard tyres.

His old teammate PIerre Gasly on P2 on only 0.1s. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd, Land Norris on 4 and Sergio Perez on P5. The top 5 was only 0.4s apart.

With 15 minutes to go both Mercedes drivers were back to the top using the soft tyres. The gap to P3 of Charles Sainz in the Ferrari was 0.8s. Lewis Hamilton was on P1 with a 1:31.316 min and was 0.5s faster than his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In the end Verstappen put in a mega lap with the RB16B and set the quickest lap of the session. The Dutchman created quite a huge gap of 0.7s to Hamilton who was second quikest.

1:28.355 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP3 in Bahrain and also was clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull

FP3 Times Table 2021 Bahrain GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,57711S (C4)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,3160,73914S (C4)
310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:31,5831,00623S (C4)
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:31,8551,27826S (C4)
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:31,9081,33111S (C4)
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:32,1081,53116M (C3)
77Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:32,2241,64715S (C4)
831Esteban OconAlpine1:32,4231,84611S (C4)
918Lance StrollAston Martin1:32,4311,85413S (C4)
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:32,4771,90012M (C3)
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,4821,90517S (C4)
1299Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:32,5001,92311S (C4)
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:32,7092,13215S (C4)
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:32,7552,17815S (C4)
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,8202,24315S (C4)
164Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,8602,28310S (C4)
1763George RussellWilliams1:33,3232,74614S (C4)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:33,4222,84514S (C4)
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:33,6223,04514S (C4)
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,9591,38216S (C4)

