F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Weather: dry  29.1°C
Tarmac: dry  34.1°C
Humidity : 42.2%
Wind : 0.8 m/s W
Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Bahrain. It was the 64th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Q1
Max Verstappen topped the Q1 right away while rookie Yuki Tsunoda made a sensational qualifying debut in the AlphaTauri being second on only 0.108s behind Verstappen. Esteban Ocon (Alpine), NIcholas Latifi (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and NIkita Mazepin (Haas) didn't make it to Q2.

Q2
After the first stint Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheet with a 1:30.085 min. Verstappen was second on 0.233s and Valtteri Bottas on P3. Lando Norris was nat far away on P4 with a gap towards P1 of 0.679. With 4 minutes to go Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and George Russell (Williams) were in the illumination zone. Perez his quickest lap was deleted for not obeying track limits. In his last run he wasn't fast enough to make it into Q3. The top 12 gap was only 0.7s.

Q3
In the final session the start grid is finalized. Bottas was the first who got out to start the session. After the first stint Max Verstappen topped the leaderboard with a 129.526. Lewis Hamilton was on P2 very close on 0.023s in the Mercedes. Pierre Gasly also had a very strong run in the AlphaTauri and was 3rd with a gap towards Verstappen of 0.488s.

In the last stint it looked like Lewis Hamilton would score his 99th pole, but the Dutchman even improved and drove an almost perfect lap to score his 1st pole of the season.

The pole time of last years Bahrain GP was a 1:27,264 min driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2021 Bahrain GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30.4991:30.3181:28.99715
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30.6171:30.0851:29.38518
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:31.2001:30.1861:29.58617
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:30.6911:30.0101:29.67815
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:30.8481:30.5131:29.80915
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:30.7951:30.2221:29.92718
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30.9021:30.0991:29.97418
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:31.6531:30.0091:30.21517
914Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30.8631:30.5951:30.24915
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:31.2611:30.6241:30.60115
1111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:31.1651:30.65911
1299Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:30.9981:30.70812
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30.6071:31.2039
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:31.5471:31.23812
1563George RussellWilliams1:31.31611
1631Esteban OconAlpine1:31.7246
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31.9368
185Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:32.0566
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:32.4496
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:33.2737

