F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 29.1°C

Tarmac: dry 34.1°C

Humidity : 42.2%

Wind : 0.8 m/s W

Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Bahrain. It was the 64th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Q1

Max Verstappen topped the Q1 right away while rookie Yuki Tsunoda made a sensational qualifying debut in the AlphaTauri being second on only 0.108s behind Verstappen. Esteban Ocon (Alpine), NIcholas Latifi (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and NIkita Mazepin (Haas) didn't make it to Q2.

Q2

After the first stint Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheet with a 1:30.085 min. Verstappen was second on 0.233s and Valtteri Bottas on P3. Lando Norris was nat far away on P4 with a gap towards P1 of 0.679. With 4 minutes to go Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and George Russell (Williams) were in the illumination zone. Perez his quickest lap was deleted for not obeying track limits. In his last run he wasn't fast enough to make it into Q3. The top 12 gap was only 0.7s.

Q3

In the final session the start grid is finalized. Bottas was the first who got out to start the session. After the first stint Max Verstappen topped the leaderboard with a 129.526. Lewis Hamilton was on P2 very close on 0.023s in the Mercedes. Pierre Gasly also had a very strong run in the AlphaTauri and was 3rd with a gap towards Verstappen of 0.488s.

In the last stint it looked like Lewis Hamilton would score his 99th pole, but the Dutchman even improved and drove an almost perfect lap to score his 1st pole of the season.

The pole time of last years Bahrain GP was a 1:27,264 min driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2021 Bahrain GP

Check out more items on this website about: