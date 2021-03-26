Second Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 28.1°C

Tarmac: dry 33.2°C

Humidity : 48.0%

Wind : 1.1 m/s SW

Pressure: 1008.8 bar

As the sun had set, the hundreds of floodlights were turned already on at the start of this second practice session.

Both Alfa Romeo drivers went out as first cars this session. Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen ended up on P10 en P11 in first practice today.

The session started off with all cars driving on the Bahrain track, which you don't see very often at the start of an FP2 session.

Temperatures had come down a lot since FP1. The rough Bahrain circuit tarmac is almost 15°C cooler now the sun is gone.

Kimi Raikkonen lost control of the Alfa coming out of turn 2 after only 10 minutes of driving. He crashed into the barrier and wrecked the front wing. He was able to drive back to the pits and it took a while before the team to check the damages.

Halfway the session it was very close between Lando Norris in the McLaren on P2 and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen on P1. Both young guns only were 0.095s apart. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd in the Mercedes on 0.235s and Chalres Leclerc in the Ferrari on P4 looking at a gap of 0.280s towards Verstappen.

Because of testing earlier this month the drivers are very close lap times. The quickest lap time difference between P1 and P15 was only 0.923s with 25 minutes to go.

Max Verstappen again topped the timesheet just like in FP1 with Norris close behind in the Mclaren powered by a Mercedes engine this year. Rookie driver Yuki Tsunoda is the biggest surprise in the AlphaTauri on P7.

1:28.971 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Bahrain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Bahrain GP

Check out more items on this website about: