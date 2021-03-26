First Free Practice Results 2021 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 35.1°C

Tarmac: dry 47.7°C

Humidity : 25.8%

Wind : 0.2 m/s SW

Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Fernando Alonso was the first to go out to start off the 2021 season. The Alpine driver returned to Formula 1 after being away for 2 years.

The temperatures are very high today. With hardly any wind the track temperatures almost hit 50°C!

After 20 minutes we saw a familiar timesheet, with Lewis Hamilton on P1, Max Verstappen on P2 and Bottas on P3. Sergio Perez who now drives at Red Bull Racing instead of Alex Albon was able to keep up already on P4 with a gap to his teammate of only 0.3s.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was making up ground early in the session and put the SF21 on P5 and was 0.7s slower than Hamilton. Pierre Gasly who was showing great pace during testing with the AlpphaTauri showed it wasn't a coincidence and was on P6 already

With 25 minutes to go Fernando Alonso was the slowest of the pack. The Spanish driver did pick up his pace and improved to 11th place at the time.

In the last 5 minutes of the session Max Verstappen gone out on the track with a set of soft tyres to try and set the quickest lap time. The Red Bull driver did what was expected of him and the car sure looks promising this season.

All teams are much closer than last year. It looks like it will be a very interesting 2021 F1 season in terms of championship contenders. All quickest lap times were set on the soft C4 tyre compound.

1:29.033 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Bahrain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Bahrain GP

