F1 Qualifying Results 2021 E. Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: dry  12.5°C
Tarmac: dry  27.6°C
Humidity : 54.8%
Wind : 1,4 kph NW
Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton scored his 99th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time in Imola. It was the 127th pole for the Mercedes F1 team. Hamilton has now scored 30 pole positions on 30 different circuits.

Q1
The session got red flagged early when AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda crashed into the barrier backwards at turn 15. The Japanese driver seemed to go in too fast into the chicane and lost control. The clock was stopped with 12 minutes to go. 5 minutes before the end Mick Schumacher (Haas), NIcholas Latifi (Williams) Nikita Mazepin (Haas), George Russell (Williams) and Yuki Tsunoda were in the elimination zone. In the end both Williams drivers made it into Q2 since a long time, which is great effort for the team from Woking..

Q2
Both Mercedes and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen went out on medium tyres to be able to start on that compound in tomorrow's race. With 3 minutes to go the Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) had to improve to get into Q3. In the end Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was eliminated for Q3.

Q3
After the first stint Lewis Hamilton was on pole with a time of 1:14.411 min. His main rival Max Verstappen was second on 0,091s and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez on P3 on 0,0254s. In the second stint Lando Norris was second quickest but got his lap time deleted because he didn't obey the track limits. Sergio Perez will start from front row for the first time tomorrow.

The pole time of last years Emilia Romagna GP was a 1:13.609 min driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2021 E. Romagna GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14.8231:14.8171:14.41123
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:15.3951:14.7161:14.44618
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.1091:14.8841:14.49820
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.4131:14.8081:14.74019
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15.5481:14.9271:14.79021
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:15.6691:15.0331:14.82621
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.0091:14.7181:14.87515
877Valtteri BottasMercedes1:14.6721:14.9051:14.89822
931Esteban OconAlpine1:15.3851:15.1171:15.21020
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:15.5221:15.138no time20
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:15.4061:15.19916
1263George RussellWilliams1:15.8261:15.26116
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:15.4591:15.39414
146Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:15.6531:15.59314
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:15.83214
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:15.97410
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16.1229
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:16.27912
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:16.79712
RT22Yuki TsunodaAlphaTaurino time2

