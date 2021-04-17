F1 Starting Grid 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 E. Romagna Grand Prix Race at Imola
17 April 2021
 4

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race Track: Autodromo Imola

Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole for the 99th time tomorrow. The British driver out classified pole favourite and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman made an error in the beginning of the final lap of Q3. Verstappen did drive the quickest second sector but wasn't quick enough overall and even had to settle for P3 behind his teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican driver will start from front row and P2 for the first time in his 11th F1 season. Afterwards he said he didn't expect to be that quick in his second race.

Perez will start on the red soft tyres tomorrow while Hamilton and Verstappen will start on the medium compound. This could be an advantage for Perez to take the lead into turn 2.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 E. Romagna GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14,411M (C3)
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:14,446+0,035sS (C4)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:14,498+0,087sM (C3)
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:14,740+0,329sS (C4)
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:14,790+0,379sS (C4)
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:14,826+0,415sS (C4)
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:14,875+0,464sS (C4)
877Valtteri BottasMercedes1:14,898+0,487sM (C3)
931Esteban OconAlpine1:15,210+0,799sS (C4)
1018Lance StrollAston Martinno time-S (C4)
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:15,199+0,788s
1263George RussellWilliams1:15,261+0,850s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:15,394+0,983s
146Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:15,593+1,182s
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:15,593+1,182s
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:15,974+1,563s
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16,122+1,711s
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:16,279+1,868s
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:16,797+2,386s
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTaurino time-

 

2021 Imola F1 GP Race Strategy

The 63-lap race is almost certain to be a one-stopper for most drivers, for three main reasons. Firstly, it's hard to overtake around the narrow confines of Imola; secondly, the pit lane time loss is high at nearly half a minute; thirdly, the wear and degradation on the tyres is reasonably low.

A two-stopper will definitely be slower, so the teams will look to avoid that if possible. Track position is key and steering clear of traffic is important, so the timing of the stop will be critical. An advantage can often be gained by 'undercutting' direct rivals, so the selected strategy has to consider this as well.

A more detailed strategy prediction infographic, with likely compounds and stint lengths, will be distributed tomorrow morning.

 

2021 Emilia Romagna F1 GP Race Notes

  • Qualifying tyre strategy: a total of five cars used the P Zero Yellow medium tyre in the decisive Q2 session, which determines the starting tyres for the grid, with both Mercedes and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen using it to set their best times. The two Williams drivers also used the medium, but qualified out of the top 10. The other seven in the top 10 of the grid will start on the P Zero Red soft tyre tomorrow. As usual, everyone else from P11 downwards has a free choice of tyres.
  • With Hamilton starting from pole and Verstappen starting third, two of the top three will start using the medium tyre on the rubbered-in 'clean' side of the track: with the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez in between them on soft rubber but starting on the 'dirty' side.
  • Weather. Although conditions at Imola have been consistently cool in free practice, track temperatures became warmer during qualifying to peak at more than 30 degrees centigrade. Cool conditions similar to Friday are expected tomorrow, as well as the risk of rain.
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the weekend so far (on his first Q3 run) while McLaren's Lando Norris had a front-row time deleted due to a track limits infringement.

4 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

  1. Jax

    So living legend Sir Lewis puts in another stellar performance in qualifying. How stellar? He did it on the harder compound while Max on said compound was no match. So much so that it took Perez on softer tyres to come closer to the G.O.A.T but still not good enough to upstage. Meanwhile poor Bottas is all the way down in 8th on same tyres as Max and Lewis. So Merc, Bull and Bull top 3.
    But it's not the superiority of Lewis; oh no, "it's the car....the car". Lol

  2. David Gladwin

    Boring isn't it? No wonder the TV figures are way down - this outright Championship win for Mercedes and Hamilton makes the little e-GP cars seem exciting.
    Sad really, wonder how Schue would have fared in his prime?

  3. ReallyOldRacer

    With PER's ability to control tire deg this could be an interesting race. He might be able to one stop even starting on the reds. Give 'em hell, Checo.

