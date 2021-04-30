First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Weather: dry 17.8°C

Tarmac: dry 34.6°C

Humidity : 45.5%

Wind : 0.5 m/s W

Pressure: 1001.4 bar

The first practice for the 2021 Portuguese GP started off quite busy for a practice session. Almost every car was on the track to practice for round three of the 2021 F1 Championship.

This session also was the F1 debut for Callum Ilott. The British driver was announced by Alfa Romeo as official reserve driver next to Robert Kubica earlier this week.

Halfway through this session Alpine had confirmed they are concentrating on longer runs this morning. on a mixture of hard and soft tyre compounds.

"We anticipate there will be more grip on the track surface compared to last year," says the French team. We saw a lot of drivers switching from hard (C1) to soft (C3) tyres.

George Russell was surprisingly quick with the Williams. Ten minutes before the end he even was 4th on the leaderboard.

1:18.410 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Portimao and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Portuguese GP

