First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP (FP1)
F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit

AAlgarve International Circuit on Thursday April 29, 2021 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)

Weather: dry  17.8°C
Tarmac: dry  34.6°C
Humidity : 45.5%
Wind : 0.5 m/s W
Pressure: 1001.4 bar

The first practice for the 2021 Portuguese GP started off quite busy for a practice session. Almost every car was on the track to practice for round three of the 2021 F1 Championship.

This session also was the F1 debut for Callum Ilott. The British driver was announced by Alfa Romeo as official reserve driver next to Robert Kubica earlier this week.

Halfway through this session Alpine had confirmed they are concentrating on longer runs this morning. on a mixture of hard and soft tyre compounds.
"We anticipate there will be more grip on the track surface compared to last year," says the French team. We saw a lot of drivers switching from hard (C1) to soft (C3) tyres.

George Russell was surprisingly quick with the Williams. Ten minutes before the end he even was 4th on the leaderboard.

1:18.410 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Portimao and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

✅ Check out our 2021 Portuguese F1 GP preview.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Portuguese GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,64830S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,6730,02522S (C3)
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,8460,19821S (C3)
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,8840,23626S (C3)
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,9670,31931S (C3)
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,4440,79630S (C3)
763George RussellWilliams1:20,5290,88128S (C3)
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20,6350,98725S (C3)
955Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:20,6801,03226S (C3)
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:20,8001,15226S (C3)
1118Lance StrollAston Martin1:20,8941,24628S (C3)
123Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:20,9951,34730S (C3)
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:21,0901,44227S (C3)
1414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:21,3031,65530H (C1)
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:21,3811,73324S (C3)
165Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,4051,75730S (C3)
1798Callum IlottAlfa Romeo1:21,8062,15821S (C3)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:21,9392,29128S (C3)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:22,2932,64528S (C3)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:24,2244,57628S (C3)

