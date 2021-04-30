Second Free Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP (FP2)
30 April 2021

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP (FP2)

Lewis Hamilton driving on the Portimao track during practice for the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

Weather: dry  19.2°C
Tarmac: dry  38.9°C
Humidity : 44%
Wind : 0.6 m/s N
Pressure: 1000.7 bar

The second free practice for Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix was delayed by 10 minutes due to track inspections for loose drain around the track. Last year the track also had loose drain covers.problems.

After the track was clear all cars went out to test the medium C2 tyres on the Portimao track. Max Verstappen was quickest at first but had to come in to fix a technical problem with the brake system.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz showed that the Algarve track is one of his favourites and was lapping as quick as both Mercedes' drivers on the mediums.

Later on Lewis Hamilton tried out the soft tyres with the W12 and drove the quickest lap of 1:19.837 min until then.

The Alpine F1 Team showed a much better pace than this morning and were 5th and 6th. Fernando Alonso was less than 0.4s slower than Hamilton on the softs.

It looks like Sergio Perez is still having trouble to get up to speed with the Red Bull as he is 0.5 sec. slower than Verstappen.

The top 12 again looks very competitive as they drive lap times within 1 second form P1.

1:17.940 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Portimao and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

✅ Check out our 2021 Portuguese F1 GP preview.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Portuguese GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,83733S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,9800,14326S (C3)
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20,1810,34428S (C3)
455Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:20,1970,36033S (C3)
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,2200,38332S (C3)
631Esteban OconAlpine1:20,2350,39831S (C3)
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:20,3600,52333S (C3)
83Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:20,4180,58131S (C3)
918Lance StrollAston Martin1:20,4270,59031S (C3)
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:20,5160,67928S (C3)
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,5580,72134S (C3)
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20,7570,92028S (C3)
1363George RussellWilliams1:20,9761,13932S (C3)
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:21,0531,21633S (C3)
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,0741,23732S (C3)
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:21,2251,38822S (C3)
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:21,2381,40132S (C3)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:21,5371,70029S (C3)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,8552,01831S (C3)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:22,6382,80128S (C3)

 

