Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Portuguese F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Weather: dry 19.2°C

Tarmac: dry 38.9°C

Humidity : 44%

Wind : 0.6 m/s N

Pressure: 1000.7 bar

The second free practice for Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix was delayed by 10 minutes due to track inspections for loose drain around the track. Last year the track also had loose drain covers.problems.

After the track was clear all cars went out to test the medium C2 tyres on the Portimao track. Max Verstappen was quickest at first but had to come in to fix a technical problem with the brake system.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz showed that the Algarve track is one of his favourites and was lapping as quick as both Mercedes' drivers on the mediums.

Later on Lewis Hamilton tried out the soft tyres with the W12 and drove the quickest lap of 1:19.837 min until then.

The Alpine F1 Team showed a much better pace than this morning and were 5th and 6th. Fernando Alonso was less than 0.4s slower than Hamilton on the softs.

It looks like Sergio Perez is still having trouble to get up to speed with the Red Bull as he is 0.5 sec. slower than Verstappen.

The top 12 again looks very competitive as they drive lap times within 1 second form P1.

1:17.940 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Portimao and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Portuguese GP

