Wehrlein plays down F1 return rumours

Pascal Wehrlein is not getting too excited about the prospect of a return to Formula 1.

The former Sauber and Manor driver has been closely linked with a potential new team for 2021, thanks to his association with Adrian Campos and a Monaco management firm.

"First of all, I'm not really looking at Formula 1 beyond my job with Ferrari," the 25-year-old told Germany's Auto Bild.

"I'm in a very good position with Formula E and the simulator job with Ferrari. I'm busy and having a lot of fun at the same time.





"Let's see what happens later. It's good if my name is being associated with that, but so far nothing is set in stone," Wehrlein added.

"The (team) licenses need to be awarded first so it's not something I am worrying about."

