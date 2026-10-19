Horner Says Marko Fought to Get Him Fired

They sat down, shook hands, and never spoke again. Christian Horner has now explained why.

Christian Horner has launched an attack on former Red Bull colleague Dr Helmut Marko, confirming that the pair no longer have any relationship at all.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag about it, Horner replied simply: "We don't have one."

On his final day at the team, and then never again.

"The two of us sat in my office and shook hands at the end," he told the German newspaper.

"Since then, there's been radio silence."

For two men who ran the same team for close to two decades, that is a remarkable full stop.

What is Horner actually accusing Marko of?

Two things, and the second is the one that stings.

The first is political. Horner says Marko actively worked to have him removed.

The second is personal.

"It hurt that he worked so hard to get me fired, especially since my ex-partner and the mother of my daughter had passed away shortly before," he said.

"He didn't even offer his condolences. That wasn't very classy."

He did at least concede the friction ran both ways: "But there were certainly things about me that drove him up the wall, too."

Why does this feud keep resurfacing?

Because both men are still talking, and only one of them is still inside the sport.

Horner has a book out and a reputation to shape. Marko remains a Red Bull figure with his own version of the same years. Every few weeks one of them adds a detail, and the other eventually responds.

Readers should treat this for what it is: one side of a long internal power struggle, told by the side that lost it.

Does Horner want back into Formula 1?

Yes, but on his own terms.

"I don't have a master plan for my future," he said. "I'm not retired. I'm not finished yet!"

"I don't want to go to some midfield team just so I can be in the paddock every weekend. I'd rather mow the lawn at home, spend time with my family, and watch the race from the couch."

"Mediocrity isn't for me!"

What would a comeback look like?

Ownership, not employment.

Horner reiterated that any serious return would ideally involve a stake in a team rather than a job inside one.

"Over the past twelve months, I've met many fantastic investors who are incredibly keen to get into Formula 1," he explained.

"The interest remains strong. In other words, as soon as an opportunity arises, we'd be ready."

Whether any current owner on the 2026 grid wants to sell is another matter entirely. Formula 1 teams have rarely been worth more, and the people holding them know it.

Fast Facts: Horner on Marko Relationship "We don't have one" Last contact Horner's final day at Red Bull Main grievance No condolences after a bereavement Future plan Team ownership, not a staff role Source Bild am Sonntag interview

Related: Marko says Horner first opposed Verstappen's early promotion

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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