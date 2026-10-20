Ralf Schumacher wants him on a bike, not in a Cadillac. Valtteri Bottas has other plans.

Pressure is building around Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac, with Ralf Schumacher bluntly saying the Finn should leave Formula 1 as Esteban Ocon continues to be linked with his seat.

"He should stay home and go cycling," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

Why is Ralf Schumacher targeting Bottas?

The jibe was aimed partly at Bottas' passion for cycling. But f1-insider.com also claims his recent ride from Malaysia to Singapore was not agreed with new Cadillac team boss Marcin Budkowski.

That detail, if accurate, feeds wider speculation about the relationship between the pair.

Is Esteban Ocon replacing Bottas at Cadillac?

Nothing is confirmed, but the links are not going away.

Budkowski is known to rate Esteban Ocon highly from their time together at Alpine. Bottas and Sergio Perez, meanwhile, were both signed under former team boss Graeme Lowdon before Budkowski took over.

On track, Bottas has also struggled to build a convincing case.

He is roughly level with Perez in qualifying, but has generally been weaker in races and has finished ahead of the Mexican only once.

Does Bottas have a Cadillac contract for 2027?

He says so, and that is the biggest obstacle to any change.

Bottas insists he has a deal for 2027, while reports suggest removing him would require a substantial payout at a time when Cadillac owner TWG is already facing financial pressures.

"I have a contract and I'll be here in 2027," Bottas insisted recently.

What did Bottas tell the Financial Times?

In a new interview with the Financial Times, the 37-year-old certainly sounds as though he expects to continue.

"We are definitely seeing an improvement somewhere every weekend," he said.

"It's not necessarily in the results yet, but it's in how we operate as a team in different areas."

Bottas also praised Cadillac's new Silverstone facilities, describing the factory as the most impressive he has encountered in Formula 1. Asked if it was better than Mercedes' setup, he replied: "I would say so."

Could Bottas stay at Cadillac in another role?

Asked whether he could imagine stepping out of the cockpit but remaining with Cadillac in another role, he replied immediately: "Never say never, but hopefully that's far away."

"With all the hard work I'm putting in at Cadillac I eventually want to see the results of it."

"If I compare myself with Fernando or Lewis, I should still have some years left."

Fast Facts: Bottas at Cadillac Driver Valtteri Bottas (37) Ralf's verdict "Stay home and go cycling" Races vs Perez Ahead only once Contract Says he has a 2027 deal Linked rival Esteban Ocon

Related: Could Budkowski still drop Bottas before next season?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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