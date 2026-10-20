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Camara Reveals He Will Race in F1 With Contact Lenses

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Camara Reveals He Will Race in F1 With Contact Lenses
Leopold 2 min read
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Most drivers hide it. Rafael Camara walks around the paddock in his glasses.

Rafael Camara has revealed that he will arrive in Formula 1 next season with both myopia and astigmatism, and that he normally races wearing contact lenses.

The Ferrari junior, who joins Haas in 2027, discussed his eyesight during an official Formula 2 stream.

What is wrong with Rafael Camara's eyesight?

He is short-sighted, and bright lights bother him.

"I have myopia," he said.

"My prescription is 2.75 and 2.50. I also have astigmatism, so lights seem very bright to me."

In the car, Camara normally relies on contact lenses.

Did glasses really cost Camara a pole position?

By his own account, yes.

Camara recalled one occasion when he forgot his lenses at the hotel and had to race wearing his glasses instead.

"I told my trainer, 'I think I forgot my contact lenses at the hotel,'" he explained. "There wasn't going to be enough time, so I put on my glasses."

"To make sure the team wouldn't see, I lowered my helmet visor," said the 21-year-old.

The experiment was not especially successful.

"I qualified second by less than half a tenth of a second," said Camara. "It felt like I had a wall on either side of me."

"I lost pole position because of the glasses."

Can you race in Formula 1 with glasses or contact lenses?

Yes. There is no regulatory problem with Camara's eyesight provided the required FIA medical standards are met, and corrective glasses or contact lenses are permitted.

Who else in F1 wears contact lenses?

Camara named no names, but he insists he is far from alone.

"I'm not the only one who wears contact lenses in F1, but the others hide it," said the Brazilian.

"They wear contact lenses while driving, but unlike me, they don't take them out between sessions. The difference is that I walk around the paddock wearing glasses because I don't try to hide it."

Does it matter for his Haas debut?

On paper, it changes nothing. The rules allow it, and Camara has clearly been competitive with corrected vision.

What stands out is the openness. A rookie heading for a seat on the Formula 1 grid could easily have kept quiet about it. Camara chose to tell the story against himself instead.

Fast Facts: Camara's eyesight
DriverRafael Camara (21)
2027 teamHaas
ConditionMyopia and astigmatism
Prescription2.75 and 2.50
FIA rulesLenses and glasses allowed

Related: Ferrari Protégé Rafael Câmara Secures Haas F1 Seat for 2027

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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