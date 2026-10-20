Haas said no. McLaren has made sure its Formula 2 champion still has plenty to do.

Leonardo Fornaroli will remain firmly inside the McLaren system in 2027 after Haas chose Rafael Camara for its vacant Formula 1 seat.

The reigning Formula 2 champion had been an outsider for the Haas drive, but McLaren has now issued two announcements setting out his next steps.

What will Leonardo Fornaroli do in 2027?

Two jobs, on two very different stages.

Fornaroli will race for McLaren's new Hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while continuing as the Formula 1 team's reserve driver.

"I'm delighted to be continuing in that role next year while also taking on this new challenge," the Italian said.

Will Fornaroli drive the McLaren F1 car this season?

Yes. McLaren has also confirmed further Formula 1 running before the end of this season.

Fornaroli will drive the MCL40 in FP1 in Mexico and Brazil, after first completing a Paul Ricard test in the 2025 car.

Is Fornaroli a threat to Oscar Piastri's seat?

Not according to McLaren. At least, not yet.

The combination keeps Fornaroli close to McLaren's F1 operation at a time when Oscar Piastri has endured a difficult 2026 season.

That will inevitably fuel speculation over Fornaroli's longer-term route into Formula 1, particularly given that he matched Piastri's feat of winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in consecutive seasons.

What has Zak Brown said about Piastri?

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Piastri to recover.

"I appreciate what I'm seeing from Oscar," he said.

"He feels more confident and has a better grasp of the situation. I'm happy with the current position of both our drivers."

Brown is already looking towards next year.

"It has been a tough year, a learning year," he admitted.

"But I want to finish the season on a high note, so that we can compete for the championship in 2027."

Why does this route make sense for Fornaroli?

Without a race seat on the Formula 1 grid, the next best things are mileage and visibility. Fornaroli gets both: a factory endurance drive with proper racing, plus Friday outings in a current Formula 1 car.

If a seat does open up at McLaren, he will already be inside the building.

Fast Facts: Fornaroli's 2027 Titles F3 and F2 champion Race seat McLaren Hypercar, WEC F1 role McLaren reserve FP1 outings Mexico and Brazil Haas seat Went to Rafael Camara

Related: Fornaroli set to stay at McLaren as Haas decides

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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