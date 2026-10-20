Christian Horner has written a book and given a run of interviews. Helmut Marko needed one sentence.

Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at Christian Horner's increasingly personal claims about their Red Bull relationship, dismissing the former team boss's new book as a "collection of untruths".

Horner has used Drive, together with a flurry of interviews surrounding its release, to make a series of claims about his former colleague.

What did Horner claim about Marko?

Plenty, and some of it was deeply personal.

Most recently, he told Bild am Sonntag that Marko had worked hard to have him removed from Red Bull and had failed even to offer condolences after the death of Horner's former partner and mother of his daughter.

"That wasn't very classy," Horner said.

He has also accused Marko of being too harsh with Red Bull's young drivers and of repeatedly leaking internal information, including race strategies and driver news.

How has Helmut Marko responded to Horner's book?

Briefly, and clearly on purpose.

"That's a collection of untruths, I don't want to address them at all," he told f1-insider.com.

Confronted separately by Bild, the 83-year-old gave essentially the same answer.

"The book is a collection of untruths, which I don't want to discuss in detail," Marko told the German newspaper.

Did Marko block Fernando Alonso from joining Red Bull?

That is Horner's version. His revelations have extended well beyond Marko himself.

He claims, for example, that Fernando Alonso wanted to join Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for 2025, but that Marko opposed the move, apparently on behalf of Verstappen's management.

"Fernando even told me he was really looking forward to driving alongside Max the following season," Horner wrote.

"Then Helmut, seemingly on behalf of Verstappen's management team, made it clear they weren't keen on the idea."

Who should fans believe?

For now, there is only one detailed account on the table. Horner's version is specific and, by definition, one-sided. Marko's denial is total but offers no detail at all.

Neither response settles anything, and with the book still fresh, this is unlikely to be the final round.

Fast Facts: Marko vs Horner Marko's verdict "A collection of untruths" Horner's book Drive Marko's age 83 Key claim Marko blocked Alonso move Alonso plan 2025, alongside Verstappen

Related: Horner Says Marko Fought to Get Him Fired

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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