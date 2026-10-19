Mercedes Plays Down Antonelli's Austin Title Chance

Mercedes has a title in its hands and a Thursday it would rather skip. Bradley Lord is already bracing for the questions.

Mercedes deputy boss Bradley Lord has played down Kimi Antonelli's first chance to clinch the 2026 world championship in Austin.

Speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Lord said the team is already expecting the inevitable "match point" questions when the paddock opens.

Can Antonelli actually win the title in Austin?

Mathematically yes. Realistically, barely.

"I think there's something like a one in 25 chance of that being remotely possible in Austin," Lord insisted.

"We're in that very uncomfortable phase of the season where you have to navigate the Thursday media with everyone saying, 'Oh, you could do it, oh, you could do it, you've got a first match point'," he said.

"So I think just eliminating that from, the questions will come, the answers need to be given, but the focus is how can we get the car in its sweet spot and then go and score as many points as possible."

That is a team trying to lower the temperature on its own good news, which is usually a sign it understands exactly how fragile a points lead is.

What does Toto Wolff make of the odds?

Much the same, with a sharper line.

"If you look at the numbers and ask AI, 'What is the chance that he will win?', then it is probably almost 100 percent, but it remains motorsport," said the team boss.

"You can have bad luck, you can have accidents, and then the pressure can start to mount."

"So I think we have to take it race by race."

Two Mercedes voices, one message. Nobody inside the team wants Antonelli thinking about trophies in a United States Grand Prix weekend that still has to be driven.

Should Antonelli change anything now?

Auto Motor und Sport's Michael Schmidt argues emphatically not.

"It would be very bad advice if Antonelli would now suddenly decide that he wants to be champion in a grand way and win all the last five or six races," said the German journalist.

"He's too smart for that. He notices that his approach is working and is not under pressure. He just looks at what's possible."

It is the oldest piece of championship wisdom in the sport. Title leaders lose far more points chasing wins they do not need than they ever gain from them.

What is Mercedes bringing to Austin?

The full updated aerodynamic package, on both cars.

Lord confirmed Antonelli and George Russell are expected to run the latest specification, including the new front wing.

"We can hopefully hit the ground running in a better way when we get to Austin with both cars in the updated config and running the new front wing."

Does the new package actually work?

Technical boss Simone Resta says the measurements are now clear, even if the behaviour is not perfectly consistent.

"We have measured more downforce on the car," he confirmed.

"But perhaps we haven't delivered the same level of downforce in every single running point of the car on the track."

"But I think it has been clear enough to say to us that we measure more downforce."

That nuance matters for a title weekend. A quicker car that behaves differently through the corner range is exactly the sort of thing that bites on a bumpy circuit, and the championship picture leaves Mercedes very little to gain from gambling.

Fast Facts: Antonelli in Austin Title chance in Austin Around 1 in 25, per Mercedes Mercedes line "We have to take it race by race" Car update Latest aero spec on both cars New part Updated front wing Both drivers Antonelli and Russell in new config

Related: Mercedes lean towards new aero on both cars in Austin

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics