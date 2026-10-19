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Unboxed: Designed to Race: Front Row | McLaren Racing

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Unboxed: Designed to Race: Front Row | McLaren Racing
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from McLaren on YouTube goes behind the scenes at the McLaren Technology Centre as the team prepares for its first fashion show, Designed To Race: Front Row. The footage captures models and team members rehearsing for a runway event that pairs iconic heritage vehicles with contemporary designs.

The show celebrates McLaren's rich racing history, tracing how the team's culture and identity have evolved across the decades. It's a different kind of production for the outfit, blending motorsport heritage with fashion.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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