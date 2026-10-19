Unboxed: Designed to Race: Front Row | McLaren Racing
A new video from McLaren on YouTube goes behind the scenes at the McLaren Technology Centre as the team prepares for its first fashion show, Designed To Race: Front Row. The footage captures models and team members rehearsing for a runway event that pairs iconic heritage vehicles with contemporary designs.
The show celebrates McLaren's rich racing history, tracing how the team's culture and identity have evolved across the decades. It's a different kind of production for the outfit, blending motorsport heritage with fashion.