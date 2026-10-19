Alonso Spotted Testing Dakar Car After 2027 Denial?

"When I do the next challenge, I will announce it." Spanish cameras may have announced it for him.

Fernando Alonso has been spotted testing a Dakar car in Morocco, only days after categorically playing down reports that he could return to the famous rally in 2027.

Spanish journalist Gerard Farre published footage of the Aston Martin driver testing an all-black Prodrive machine in the dunes around Merzouga.

Mundo Deportivo says Marc Coma, Alonso's co-driver during his 2020 Dakar appearance, was also present.

What did Alonso say about Dakar in Singapore?

He was about as dismissive as a driver can be without using the word no.

"I don't think it's possible physically," Alonso said.

"It's nearly impossible to fit two demanding programs like a Formula 1 championship and Dakar."

He then added the line that now looks slightly awkward: "When I do the next challenge, I will announce it. It will not be a rumour."

Why is the sighting significant?

Because the Spanish media never backed off.

Reports there remained adamant that a test was planned even after Alonso had publicly dismissed the speculation, and the presence of Coma gives the footage a credibility that a lone camera in the dunes would not.

A test is not an entry, and it should not be reported as one. Manufacturers run evaluation days with drivers who never start the event. But a Prodrive car, a former Dakar-winning co-driver and a Formula 1 world champion in the same stretch of desert is not a coincidence either.

Could Alonso really do both?

This is the part he is right about.

The Dakar runs in January, which sits in the only genuine gap in a modern Formula 1 calendar, but it is also two weeks of extreme physical punishment immediately before pre-season work begins. Teams tend to have opinions about that.

Alonso turned those objections into an argument against the idea. Whether his own team shares the view is a separate question, and one Aston Martin has not answered publicly.

What does Kubica make of it?

Former rival and friend Robert Kubica framed the whole thing as a compliment.

"It would be easier for Fernando to say, 'Ok, I'm leaving,'" said the Pole.

"But he continues to compete and give everything he has, and that should be respected, given his age. You have to respect him not only for what he's achieved, but also for his unbridled passion for the sport."

"It's something you either have or you don't."

Which is, in the end, the simplest explanation for why a 45-year-old was in the Moroccan sand this week.

Fast Facts: Alonso and the Dakar test What All-black Prodrive Dakar car Where Merzouga dunes, Morocco Also present Marc Coma, 2020 co-driver Alonso in Singapore "Nearly impossible" to do both Rumoured year 2027 Dakar

Related: Alonso teases surprises as Verstappen denies GT3 link-up

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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