Max Verstappen is swapping his Red Bull Formula 1 car for a Mercedes-AMG GT3 this weekend, and he will be sharing the track with none other than MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. The two motorsport superstars are set to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe season finale at Portimão on Saturday, 17 October 2026, with both qualifying and the three-hour race available to watch live and free.

It is quite a way for the four-time F1 World Champion to spend a weekend away from Grand Prix racing. Rather than putting his feet up before the next round of the Formula 1 championship, Verstappen will be taking on a 61-car field featuring some of the world's finest GT specialists.

And the best part for fans? There is no need for a paid subscription to watch the action.

How to Watch Verstappen and Rossi Live on DAZN

DAZN will broadcast Friday's qualifying session and Saturday's three-hour GT World Challenge Europe race live and completely free in several international markets, including France, Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Japan.

DAZN has confirmed directly to F1-Fansite.com that viewers only need to create a free account using an email address and password. No paid subscription or payment details are required.

Fans in the following countries can access the free coverage through their regional DAZN service:

Free DAZN coverage is not available in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Italy or Australia.

However, fans in those countries need not miss out. The organisers are also streaming the event free of charge worldwide through the Official GT World Challenge livestream and the GT World YouTube channel, with commentary available in multiple languages.

Portimão GT3 Qualifying and Race Start Times

The GT World Challenge Europe finale takes place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, with qualifying on Friday and the main race on Saturday evening.

Session Date Portugal / UK CEST Qualifying Friday, 16 October 17:55 18:55 Three-hour race Saturday, 17 October 17:00 18:00

For international viewers, Saturday's race starts at 13:00 in Brazil (Brasília time) and 01:00 on Sunday, 18 October, in Japan.

The race is scheduled to finish at 20:00 local time, following three hours of GT3 endurance racing.

Verstappen Takes on Rossi in a Star-Studded GT3 Field

For Max Verstappen, Portimão represents another significant step in his growing involvement in endurance racing.

The Dutchman will make his GT World Challenge Europe debut behind the wheel of the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO entered by Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing. He shares driving duties with Chris Lulham and experienced British GT racer Ben Barnicoat.

Across the paddock, Valentino Rossi is preparing for another challenge in his second racing career.

The nine-time motorcycle world champion has become an established competitor in GT racing since retiring from MotoGP. At Portimão, the Italian will race the #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO alongside Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen.

They will not have the circuit to themselves, either. Ferrari driver Arthur Leclerc, Lamborghini ace Mirko Bortolotti, Porsche star Thomas Preining and Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim are among the other notable names competing.

With 61 cars representing ten manufacturers, traffic management, pit stops and driver changes could prove just as decisive as outright pace.

Why Portimão Could Produce a GT3 Thriller

The 4.692-kilometre Algarve circuit is hardly a gentle introduction to GT racing. Its dramatic elevation changes, blind crests and demanding corners punish hesitation and reward commitment.

For Verstappen, that should make the weekend particularly appealing. He has never hidden his enthusiasm for racing outside Formula 1, and his growing GT3 programme is clearly more than an occasional diversion.

But the competition will be fierce.

The Endurance Cup drivers' championship has already been secured by Maro Engel, Lucas Auer and Luca Stolz, leaving the leading Pro crews free to concentrate on winning the final race. Several other championship titles remain undecided, adding another layer of tension to the season finale.

Three hours of racing, 61 GT3 machines and two of motorsport's most recognisable champions competing on the same circuit. There are certainly worse ways to spend a Formula 1-free weekend.

And with qualifying and the race available to watch live without paying a subscription fee, fans have every reason to tune in.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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