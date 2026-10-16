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Court order pulls Mercedes into Antonelli's contract fight

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Court order pulls Mercedes into Antonelli's contract fight
Leopold 1 min read
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The championship leader's old management deal has become a Mercedes problem, with contracts, pay records and possibly Toto Wolff himself heading for a Bologna courtroom.

The legal battle between Kimi Antonelli and his former manager Giovanni Minardi has widened, with Mercedes now formally drawn into the case.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the Bologna court has ordered both Antonelli and Mercedes to hand over copies of the contracts they signed, together with detailed accounting records covering payments made to the championship leader since he entered Formula 1.

The newspaper describes the dispute as a "multi-million dollar lawsuit" and says Minardi - the son of well-known F1 figure Gian Carlo Minardi - is seeking between 10 and 20 percent of money already earned and still due under the former management agreement.

That could include Antonelli's fixed salary as well as bonuses for pole positions, Sprint results, Grand Prix wins, points and championship positions.

According to the Italian newspaper, "the court also addressed the order to Mercedes' executive director, Toto Wolff, as the team's representative."

The report adds that there is "some dissatisfaction from Mercedes about how the matter is evolving".

If Mercedes fails to comply with the order, the team could face an administrative fine.

And the case may yet become even more uncomfortable for Wolff personally. "It cannot be ruled out that Wolff himself may be called to testify," Corriere dello Sport reports.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.

Antonelli v Minardi: the case so far
CourtBologna
Ordered to hand overContracts and payment records from Antonelli and Mercedes
Claim10 to 20 percent of earnings, past and still due
Mercedes representativeToto Wolff, who may be called to testify
RiskAdministrative fine if Mercedes fails to comply
Next hearing19 November

Related: Rosberg says Verstappen is best, yet Antonelli is far ahead

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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