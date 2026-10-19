Verstappen Targets Spa 24 Hours: 'I'm Half Belgian'

No Formula 1 clash. A home race in everything but paperwork. Max Verstappen has stopped pretending he is not tempted.

Max Verstappen says he will try to make next year's 24 Hours of Spa happen, after completing his latest GT3 outing at Portimao.

With no Formula 1 clash on the 2027 calendar, the Red Bull driver left the door wide open.

What did Verstappen say about the Spa 24 Hours?

He made the case himself, and he made it personal.

"I love Spa, of course, so I'll try to make it work, as I want to arrive well prepared," he said. "I'm half Belgian, after all."

"It would be great for me to be there and compete in one of the biggest endurance races of the year."

The preparation line is the one to watch. Verstappen does not do cameo appearances, and the GT3 programme he has been building through this season reads like groundwork rather than a hobby.

How did the Portimao race actually go?

Messily, and then well.

Verstappen was forced into a recovery drive after earlier problems, gaining around 15 places during his stint. It was the kind of afternoon that tells you more about a driver than a clean win would.

Why did Verstappen speak out after the race?

Because his teammate was being abused online.

"I feel I need to speak up about the hate and harassment Chris has received after the race," Verstappen wrote on Instagram, referring to Chris Lulham.

"Everyone can have their opinions about what happened on track, but these personal attacks are not ok. There's no place for this kind of abuse in our sport or anywhere else."

It is a short statement, and a notable one. Verstappen has spent most of his career refusing to manage public opinion. Using that same bluntness to protect a teammate lands differently.

What about Valentino Rossi?

The MotoGP legend was left wishing the two had actually gone wheel to wheel.

"It's a shame," said Rossi.

"We could have entered the fight with Verstappen, because we were very close together, and that would have been fantastic," he told Sky Italia.

Is Red Bull already the 2027 favourite?

Ralf Schumacher thinks so, and he is not being subtle about it.

"They are now releasing an upgrade that works," he told Sky Deutschland.

"McLaren has not succeeded, Ferrari is struggling a bit and Mercedes is also struggling at the moment."

Asked directly whether Red Bull therefore has the strongest title case for next year, Schumacher replied simply: "Yes."

That is one pundit's read rather than a prediction with numbers behind it. But it does explain why a driver with a working car is suddenly free to talk about Spa in a different context entirely.

Fast Facts: Verstappen at Spa and Portimao Target event 24 Hours of Spa, 2027 Latest outing GT3 race at Portimao Portimao stint Around 15 places gained Teammate Chris Lulham, defended by Verstappen 2027 F1 verdict Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull favourites

Related: Rossi relishes chance to race Verstappen at Portimao

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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