Komatsu Rejects Ferrari B-Team Label: 'Not Even a Starter'

Two Ferrari Academy graduates, one Ferrari-linked reserve and a Ferrari power unit. Ayao Komatsu still says the label is nonsense.

Ayao Komatsu has rejected suggestions that Haas can now be regarded as Ferrari's unofficial B-team, as Rafael Camara joins Oliver Bearman and reserve driver Guanyu Zhou in an increasingly Ferrari-linked driver structure.

Camara has already been confirmed on a multi-year Haas deal from 2027, while Bearman's continuation is not yet formally announced even though Komatsu makes clear the intention is for him to stay.

What did Komatsu say about the B-team label?

He did not hedge.

Asked by Sky whether Camara's arrival could reinforce the perception that Haas is effectively becoming Ferrari's junior team, Komatsu was emphatic.

"Our collaboration with Ferrari gives us the access to those Ferrari Academy drivers," he said.

"But at no point Ferrari pressurised us, 'Ayao, can you take Ollie because he's an FDA driver, he needs a race seat, or can you take Rafa because he's going to win F2 and he really needs to be in Formula 1?'"

"We choose drivers by ourselves completely, by myself and Mr Gene Haas."

"They are Haas F1 team drivers and we are under no obligation or pressure to take anyone from Ferrari."

"So that Ferrari B-team thing is just not even a starter."

Why does the question keep coming up?

Because the arithmetic invites it.

Haas buys Ferrari power units, has a long-standing technical relationship with Maranello, and will field two drivers who came through the Ferrari Academy. Access and obligation look identical from the outside, even when they are not.

Komatsu's distinction is the important one. Having the right to pick from a talent pool is not the same as being told who to pick, and a small team with a limited budget would be strange to turn down a pipeline that works.

What does Ferrari get out of it?

A free, high-quality proving ground.

Both Camara and Bearman are regarded as potential future Ferrari candidates, and Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to remain at the team indefinitely. Watching two young drivers race each other in equal machinery is far better evidence than any simulator programme.

That is why Maranello will follow this line-up closely, whatever the formal relationship says on paper.

How should Camara and Bearman approach it?

By ignoring Ferrari entirely, according to their boss.

"Formula 1, as a whole, is a huge competition," said Komatsu.

"So, a teammate is the first person you need to beat. And both of those guys, both Rafa and Ollie, they are incredibly quick."

Is Bearman definitely staying?

Komatsu says the lack of an announcement should not be read as doubt.

"It's a matter of time, but I have no control over that," he said.

"Our goal is to continue working with him next year."

In other words, the paperwork is late rather than contested. Given how fast the rest of the 2027 driver market is moving, Bearman will want that confirmed sooner than later.

Fast Facts: Haas and the Ferrari link 2027 line-up Rafael Camara confirmed, Bearman expected Reserve driver Guanyu Zhou Ferrari tie Power units plus Academy access Komatsu verdict "Not even a starter" Decision makers Komatsu and Gene Haas

Related: Komatsu: Camara got Haas seat on speed, not Ferrari ties

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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