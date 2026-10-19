Norris: My Austin Plan Is to Dodge the Media

Austin is a title weekend for somebody else. Lando Norris has a very different plan for his Thursday.

Lando Norris has joked that the first item on his United States Grand Prix plan is to avoid the media altogether.

The comment came during a Twitch stream, after a run of increasingly prickly exchanges with reporters that included his sarcastic answers following the Singapore Sprint clash with Oscar Piastri.

What did Norris actually say about Austin?

Asked about his approach to the weekend, the McLaren driver did not reach for the usual lines about maximising points.

"If you really wanna know, it's not to speak to media," Norris said.

"Qualify on pole and stay away from all other cars."

When the questioner pointed out that "the pole bit might be a bit hard", Norris visibly cringed before answering: "Yeah."

That flicker of a reaction is the most revealing part of the exchange. The joke lands because both sides already know how the season has gone.

Why is Norris so short with reporters right now?

The Twitch answer did not come out of nowhere.

Norris has spent several race weekends giving clipped, sarcastic responses in the paddock, most visibly after the Singapore Sprint contact with his own teammate. Each of those exchanges has been cut up and replayed, which in turn makes the next question sharper.

It is a familiar loop in Formula 1. A driver under pressure gives a defensive answer, the answer becomes the story, and the next microphone arrives with the previous one attached.

Norris has not complained about the number of questions. His answers simply got shorter, and the gap between what he says and what he means has widened.

Does the Singapore nightclub clip still matter?

Off track, Norris also drew attention in Singapore when footage from a nightclub showed him jokingly pointing at Oliver Bearman when asked to identify "the best F1 driver", before asking: "Where's Lance? Where's Lance?"

That was widely interpreted as a sarcastic dig at Lance Stroll, and it added to the scrutiny around a public persona that has become noticeably sharper this season.

What it means for the United States Grand Prix

None of this is a crisis. It is a driver choosing humour over diplomacy, and saying out loud what plenty of his rivals only think.

But Austin is a championship weekend, so the United States Grand Prix media pen will be busier than usual. Avoiding it entirely is not really on the table.

For fans, the appeal is the honesty. Thursdays in Formula 1 run on careful phrasing, so a driver admitting he would rather skip the whole thing is a rare break in the script.

The simpler version of the plan is still the one that matters: pole position, clean air, and nothing to explain afterwards.

Fast Facts: Norris in Austin Said where Twitch stream Race United States GP, Austin Stated plan Pole, no media, no traffic Backdrop Singapore Sprint clash with Piastri Tone Light-hearted but pointed

Related: Norris under fire again after nightclub Stroll swipe

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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