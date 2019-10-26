Pirelli criticises F1 over new tyre wear graphic

Pirelli boss Mario Isola has hit out at a new on-screen graphic debuted recently by Formula 1.
The new graphic purports to show in real-time what percentage of tyre wear remains on the individual four corners of the depicted drivers' car.
Isola says it is not credible.
"You cannot know that sort of information during a race from the outside," Isola is quoted by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport in Mexico.
"It depends on too many factors. I was a bit surprised when I saw the graphic at Suzuka so we will have to talk to those in charge again."
Let's get this right, LM just want to brighten up the TV picture for the 12 year olds who they are desperate to get to watch, mostly they don't have the attention span for a hole 2 hour race without lots of silly things to distract from the race, it's like why do they show us a long (time) shot of th egaarage while an overtake is going on ?? Most of us don't care about the garage view, if you need to show us that how about a picture in picture view? Rant over....