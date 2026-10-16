Honda's leadership shake-up may be an admission that its engine is not improving fast enough, says its former F1 engine chief, who sees 2028 as the deadline.

Former Honda Formula 1 engine chief Yasuaki Asaki believes the manufacturer's recent restructuring may reflect a conclusion that its current development rate is simply too slow to catch its rivals.

Honda has made two significant changes recently, with Yoichiro Fukao replacing Tetsushi Kakuda as power unit development leader from October 1, while Keiichi Yasuda will succeed Koji Watanabe as HRC president from January 1.

Speaking to Japanese publication Sportiva, Asaki suggested Honda may already have enough data on its 2027 engine to realise the existing trajectory is insufficient.

"From here on, it's just my own speculation, but as we begin to see what the 2027 power unit will look like, hasn't Honda concluded that 'at this rate of development, we'll never catch up with our rivals'?" he said.

"I think that's why the decision was made to change the person in charge of power unit development."

Asaki, who previously led Honda's F1 power unit program, stressed that the real challenge is not merely improving, but improving faster than Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"Meanwhile, we might receive reports like: 'Ferrari is increasing power again, and with this plan, the gap won't be reduced next season. Mercedes is also gaining power,' so the development plan will have to be readjusted," he explained.

Asaki said bluntly that 2028 will be the decisive season for Honda.

"I think the 2028 season will be the critical point for Honda F1," he insisted. "There isn't that much time left."

Honda's reshuffle Power unit leader Yoichiro Fukao replaces Tetsushi Kakuda from 1 October HRC president Keiichi Yasuda succeeds Koji Watanabe from 1 January Critic Yasuaki Asaki, former Honda F1 engine chief Asaki's theory Current development rate will never catch the rivals Rivals named Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Critical season 2028

Related: Outgoing Honda chief admits first-year failure left pride wounded

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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