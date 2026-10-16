Formula 2's boss rates the Bulgarian rookie as F1-ready after a title fight with Rafael Camara, but admits he cannot say whether a 2027 seat will follow.

Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel says Nikola Tsolov is ready for Formula 1, but admits he does not know whether the Bulgarian will actually make the step next season.

Tsolov remains in contention for a Racing Bulls seat, with Liam Lawson also still waiting to learn whether he will be retained.

"Yes, I think he's ready, although I don't know if he'll be in F1 next year," Michel told media on Thursday.

"He's had a great season, he's in an impressive fight for the title with Rafa (Camara)."

"Nikola is a very spectacular and consistent driver," the F2 chief continued. "It's good that both drivers are rookies and are having such a strong championship, a good sign that they're ready to go to F1."

Michel was speaking as Haas officially confirmed championship leader Rafael Camara for 2027.

"It's fantastic news," he said.

"The main mission of F2 is to prepare drivers for Formula 1 and ensure that when they arrive, they are ready. "I'm very happy for Rafa."

Tsolov's 2027 case Driver Nikola Tsolov, Bulgarian F2 season Rookie year with a title fight against Rafael Camara Michel's verdict "I think he's ready" Seat in play Racing Bulls Fellow candidate Liam Lawson, still awaiting a decision Open question Whether an F1 seat follows in 2027

Related: Lawson laughs off 2027 uncertainty after another points run

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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