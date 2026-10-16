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Tsolov ready for F1 but 2027 future still unclear

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Tsolov ready for F1 but 2027 future still unclear
Leopold 1 min read
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Formula 2's boss rates the Bulgarian rookie as F1-ready after a title fight with Rafael Camara, but admits he cannot say whether a 2027 seat will follow.

Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel says Nikola Tsolov is ready for Formula 1, but admits he does not know whether the Bulgarian will actually make the step next season.

Tsolov remains in contention for a Racing Bulls seat, with Liam Lawson also still waiting to learn whether he will be retained.

"Yes, I think he's ready, although I don't know if he'll be in F1 next year," Michel told media on Thursday.

"He's had a great season, he's in an impressive fight for the title with Rafa (Camara)."

"Nikola is a very spectacular and consistent driver," the F2 chief continued. "It's good that both drivers are rookies and are having such a strong championship, a good sign that they're ready to go to F1."

Michel was speaking as Haas officially confirmed championship leader Rafael Camara for 2027.

"It's fantastic news," he said.

"The main mission of F2 is to prepare drivers for Formula 1 and ensure that when they arrive, they are ready. "I'm very happy for Rafa."

Tsolov's 2027 case
DriverNikola Tsolov, Bulgarian
F2 seasonRookie year with a title fight against Rafael Camara
Michel's verdict"I think he's ready"
Seat in playRacing Bulls
Fellow candidateLiam Lawson, still awaiting a decision
Open questionWhether an F1 seat follows in 2027

Related: Lawson laughs off 2027 uncertainty after another points run

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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