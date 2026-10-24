Leclerc Rules Out Missing F1 Race for First Child's Birth

Charles Leclerc says he does not expect the imminent birth of his first child to force him to miss a Formula 1 race.

Leclerc Expects to Race Despite Imminent Birth of First Child

The Ferrari driver and wife Alexandra are expecting their first child in the coming weeks, although no exact due date has been made public.

"No, I don't think I'll miss a race," he insisted in Austin.

"I doubt I'll have to miss any, but of course I'll do my best to stay home as much as possible between races."

Ferrari Driver Could Adjust Travel Plans for Family

Leclerc said that could mean changing his usual travel schedule during the busy final stretch of the season.

"I might arrive at the races a little later," he warned.

"But I'll compete in all the races on Sunday."

F1 Triple-Headers Add Pressure to Leclerc's Family Plans

The remaining calendar includes two triple-headers, with Austin followed by Mexico and Sao Paulo before the final Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi run.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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