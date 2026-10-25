Wolff's Nine-Year-Old Son Escapes Dramatic Karting Accident Unhurt

Toto Wolff says his nine-year-old son Jack is unharmed after a frightening karting accident in Italy.

Jack Wolff Escapes Serious Karting Crash at Viterbo

The Mercedes team principal was in Austin when footage emerged of the crash at the IAME Warriors Final in Viterbo.

Jack Wolff was fighting for the lead late in the race when contact triggered a multi-kart accident and another kart was launched into the air, striking him around the helmet and shoulder area.

The race was immediately stopped, but young Wolff was able to climb from the kart himself and subsequent medical checks found no injuries.

Toto Wolff Expresses Relief After Son's Frightening Accident

"Everything's fine, everything's fine," Toto Wolff said in Austin.

"It was about winning and things got heated. But at the end of the day he's unharmed and that's the most important thing."

Wolff admitted he did "not want to see the images".

Jack Wolff's Impressive Race Pace Before Accident

Jack had been running strongly before the accident and, according to Corriere della Sera, had set a faster best lap than the eventual winner.

Wolff joked that his wife Susie had reacted more strongly to the incident.

"This time she was the one who banged her fist on the table," he laughed.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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