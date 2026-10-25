 Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s

Wolff's Nine-Year-Old Son Escapes Dramatic Karting Accident Unhurt

  PREV 
Wolff's Nine-Year-Old Son Escapes Dramatic Karting Accident Unhurt
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Toto Wolff says his nine-year-old son Jack is unharmed after a frightening karting accident in Italy.

Jack Wolff Escapes Serious Karting Crash at Viterbo

The Mercedes team principal was in Austin when footage emerged of the crash at the IAME Warriors Final in Viterbo.

Jack Wolff was fighting for the lead late in the race when contact triggered a multi-kart accident and another kart was launched into the air, striking him around the helmet and shoulder area.

The race was immediately stopped, but young Wolff was able to climb from the kart himself and subsequent medical checks found no injuries.

Toto Wolff Expresses Relief After Son's Frightening Accident

"Everything's fine, everything's fine," Toto Wolff said in Austin.

"It was about winning and things got heated. But at the end of the day he's unharmed and that's the most important thing."

Wolff admitted he did "not want to see the images".

Jack Wolff's Impressive Race Pace Before Accident

Jack had been running strongly before the accident and, according to Corriere della Sera, had set a faster best lap than the eventual winner.

Wolff joked that his wife Susie had reacted more strongly to the incident.

"This time she was the one who banged her fist on the table," he laughed.

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 2
F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast