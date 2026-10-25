Ford Eyes Verstappen GT3 Partnership Despite Mercedes Commitment
Ford wants to bring Max Verstappen into its GT racing activities in the future, extending a relationship that already exists through Red Bull's Formula 1 power unit project.
Ford Reveals Interest in Verstappen for Future GT Racing
Verstappen currently races in GT3 machinery through Verstappen.com Racing, using Mercedes-AMG cars and support.
Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook told De Telegraaf that the four-time world champion is firmly on the manufacturer's radar.
"Of course, we want to have the best drivers," he said.
"So for us, it would certainly be interesting, let me put it that way."
Mercedes-AMG Partnership Complicates Potential Ford GT3 Move
Ford already competes in GT3 with the Mustang, but Verstappen.com Racing is committed to Mercedes-AMG for 2027.