Event: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Street circuit

Weather: dry 19.1°C

Tarmac: dry 28.4°C

Humidity: 51.3%

Wind: 0.8 m/s S

Pressure: 1014.7 bar

After 15 minutes into this second practice for the Russian GP, we saw Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on top of the timesheet with a 1:34.925 on softs. Esteban Ocon was second in the Alpine only 0.069s slower also on softs. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was 3rd on soft tyres.

A few moments later Fernando Alonso was even quicker in the Alpine also on soft tyres with a 1:34.762 min. Max Verstappen probably wiil be focusing on the race, now he will have to start from the back of the grid after the team decided to use a 4th engine for the race this Sunday.

Half an hour into the session Leclerc spun and was able to go on without damage. Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi was less lucky when he did the same in turn 9. The complete rear of the car was damaged. Giovinazzi was able to go on, but had to stop because he lost parts of the back. A red flag period was needed to clean up the track and recover the Alfa Romeo.

With almost 16 minutes to go the session was restarted and both Red Bulls went out first to try out the qualifying setup. Bottas was again quickest now with a 1:33.593. His teammate Hamilton was second on +0.044s and Pierre Gasly was third fastest on +0.252s.

In the last flying lap Gasly had a harsh moment when he went wide in turn 2 and lost his front wing on the sausage curbs. The French driver was able to drive back to the pits.

Last year Valtteri Bottas also was quickest in FP2. The Mercedes driver then clocked a 1:32:519 min.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Russian GP

