Event: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Street circuit

Weather: wet 13.0°C

Tarmac: wet 16.2°C

Humidity: 87.8%

Wind: 0.6 m/s NW

Pressure: 1013.7 bar

Due to the conditions, the decision has been taken to cancel the last practice session due to 'Force Majeure'.

The heavy band of rain did arrive early on this morning, with thunder and lightning to boot. Conditions have improved slightly, but not enough to allow any running.

Last year Lewis Hamilton was quickest in FP3. The Mercedes driver then clocked a 1:33:279 min.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Russian GP

practice session was cancelled

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: